BEIJING Jan 12 China's
property-to-entertainment conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group plans
to pair newly acquired Hollywood movie studio Legendary
Entertainment with its in-house film production unit and seek a
stock market listing for the packaged operations, Wanda's
chairman said at a press conference on Tuesday.
Wang Jianlin did not specify a timetable for an initial
public offering listing, nor say where it would occur.
Wanda said earlier on Tuesday that it has agreed to buy a
controlling stake in Hollywood movie studio Legendary
Entertainment for about $3.5 billion.
