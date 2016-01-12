(Repeats to attach to corrected alert fixing spelling of Thomas
Tull)
BEIJING Jan 12 China's
property-to-entertainment conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group said
on Tuesday that it has agreed to buy a controlling stake in
Hollywood movie studio Legendary Entertainment in a deal worth
about $3.5 billion.
Wanda's chairman Wang Jianlin, China's richest man, said at
a news conference in Beijing that the Chinese firm was acquiring
Legendary Entertainment for both intellectual property reasons
and the studio's movies. A person familiar with the matter told
Reuters earlier this month a deal had been agreed.
Wanda is already the world's biggest movie theater operator,
controlling AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, North
America's second-largest cinema chain, and Australian movie
theater company Hoyt's Group. Wanda Cinema Line Corp
, the group's domestically listed firm, is the
biggest theatre operator in China.
(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)