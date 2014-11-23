BEIJING Nov 23 Chinese property developer
Dalian Wanda Group plans to build more than 150 premium hotels
around the world by 2018 in an expansion of its luxury hotel
business, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.
The announcement comes as Dalian Wanda Commercial
Properties, a subsidiary of Dalian Wanda Group, plans to raise
up to $6 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering this
year.
The targeted overseas markets for the new hotels include
Europe, the United States and Australia, Xinhua said, citing the
group.
The group, chaired by Wang Jianlin, one of China's richest
men, was founded in 1988 and operates in four major industries -
commercial property, luxury hotels, culture and tourism and
department stores.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee. Editing by Jane Merriman)