HONG KONG May 4 Dalian Wanda Commercial
Properties, owned by China's richest man Wang Jianlin,
may seek a 'backdoor listing' on the Shanghai stock exchange if
it does not get regulatory approval to launch a planned initial
public offering there soon, according to two people with
knowledge of the matter.
The prospect of buying a shell company as a means to
establish a listed presence in Shanghai - known as a backdoor
listing - was raised internally at the same time as parent
Dalian Wanda worked out plans to take the Hong Kong-listed real
estate developer private, one of the people said.
Dalian Wanda wants to de-list the unit from Hong Kong just
15 months after its market debut there, unhappy with its share
performance and preferring to bet on listing in Shanghai after
submitting an application last year.
The other person with knowledge of the matter, who is
involved in the Hong Kong delisting plan, said if the
application process for an IPO in Shanghai took too long, Wanda
would have the option to buy a shell company.
The people declined to be identified because the matter was
confidential.
Dalian Wanda officials weren't immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and
Kenneth Maxwell)