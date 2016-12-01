* China previously held stage race in Bejing from 2011-14
BEIJING Dec 1 China will return to global
cycling's most prestigious circuit with a new stage race next
year after the country's richest man, Wang Jianlin, announced an
agreement with the sport's governing body (UCI) on Thursday.
The first race, part of a revised UCI WorldTour calendar,
will be held in southern China's Guangxi autonomous region next
October, organiser Dalian Wanda Group and the UCI revealed at a
joint event in Beijing.
China previously hosted the five-stage Tour of Beijing from
2011-14 and the new event marks a continuation of a spree of
deals Wang has reached to improve the country's sport sector.
The Wanda Group chairman has lead the charge to develop the
country's nascent sports industry with a number of partnerships,
including those related to basketball, soccer, triathlons and
badminton.
"China has the largest cycling population," Wang told
reporters. "This competition coming to China pushes forward
national sport development."
Next year's race will be about 1,000 kilometres long and is
scheduled to last six days.
"The UCI's main role is to grow and develop cycling globally
and China provides us with a wonderful opportunity to engage
with literally hundreds of millions more people," UCI president
Brian Cookson said.
Wanda Group, UCI and the Guangxi government signed the deal
in Beijing that includes relating promotional events for
cycling, with Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai
signing on as lead sponsor for the competition.
In June, Wanda signed a partnership deal with basketball's
international governing body (FIBA) to oversee sales and
marketing for the sponsorship and licensing rights for FIBA
events globally.
Wang also struck a deal with FIFA to hold the first China
Cup international football competition in southern China in
January 2017.
