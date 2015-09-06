BEIJING, Sept 6 Dalian Wanda Commercial
Properties Co. has signed a cooperation deal with
Suning Commerce Group Co. Ltd that will see the
electronics retailer open stores at Wanda Plazas throughout the
country.
Suning, in which Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. last
month took a 19.99 percent stake for $4.6 billion, plans to open
40 stores at Wanda locations by year's end with more to follow.
It currently operates 1,600 outlets throughout the country.
For Wanda Commercial, which expects to raise the total
number of plazas to 135 by the end of the year from more than
100 now, Suning's presence may provide a large commercial tenant
with the potential to drive retail sales in a slowing economy.
"It's a win-win for both sides," Wang Jianlin, chairman of
Dalian Wanda Group, Wanda Commercial's controlling shareholder,
said at the signing ceremony on Sunday.
Dalian Wanda Group, headed by China's richest man, has been
exiting some traditional businesses in a bid to become a fully
diversified services-led conglomerate. It expects services
revenue and profit to surpass property for the first time in
2016.
In August, Wanda said it was closing down the country's
largest karaoke chain, Superstar, along with some of its
struggling department stores.
"China's consumer behaviour is undergoing significant
changes, inevitably hurting some large-scale retailers," Qu
Dejun, president of Wanda Commercial, had said in a statement at
the time.
Dalian Wanda Group, which operates the biggest movie theatre
chain in China and AMC Entertainment Holdings in the United
States, has recently turned its attention to sports.
In August, Wanda Group signed a deal to buy World Triathlon
Corp, organizer of the Ironman Triathlon races, from U.S. fund
Providence Equity Partners LLC for what the seller said amounted
to $900 million including debt.
The company in February also agreed to buy Swiss
sports-marketing company Infront Sports & Media AG, which holds
World Cup broadcast rights in Asia and the broadcast rights to
major winter sports around the globe.
Wanda Group and Suning are also looking to deepen
cooperation on the development of e-commerce and get greater
traction from combining their offline and online activities. The
cooperation deal will allow for the two sides to leverage shared
resources, Suning Chairman Zhang Jindong said in a statement.
Last year, Wanda and Tencent Holdings Ltd agreed
to set up a 5 billion yuan e-commerce joint venture with Baidu
Inc to broaden their online reach. Wanda is also
leading a $1 billion investment in a travel website.
(Reporting By Matthew Miller; Editing by Himani Sarkar)