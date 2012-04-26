SHANGHAI, April 26 Shanghai has officially started receipt financing for metals stored at bonded warehouses at the Yangshan free trade zone, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday.

The warehouse receipt financing scheme, which allows firms registered in the free trade zone to increase their cash flow by using metals in bonded warehouses as loan collateral, was officially launched on Wednesday, the paper quoted Shanghai Free Trade Zone Administration as saying, with copper and aluminium being the approved metals for now.

Jiangxi Copper's Shanghai logistics unit, metals trader Maike Group, and Shanghai Hanjun International Trading Co have signed strategic cooperation agreement with Bank of China for the receipt financing.

The three companies have obtained a total financing capital of $1.45 million for their copper stored at Yangshan port, the paper added.

China's other largest banks ICBC , China Construction Bank , the Agricultural Bank of China , Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) have been selected as settlement banks for the pilot scheme.

A total of 24 commodities firms, including Citigroup at the end of first quarter, the paper said.

Yangshan has the capacity for 200,000 square metres of bonded storage area for commodities.

Industry sources estimate that around 80 percent of China's imported copper stock has been used to secure financing over past few months.