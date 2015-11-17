(Widens coding)
By Denny Thomas and Arno Schuetze
HONG KONG/FRANKFURT, Nov 17 At least three
Chinese state-owned enterprises are bidding for a German waste
management company, underscoring China's desire to acquire
advanced technology to tackle a growing refuse problem, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The rare bidding war between government companies is also a
sign that China is giving greater freedom to its state-owned
enterprises (SOEs), as part of President Xi Jinping's reforms of
the country's sprawling government entities.
Chinese state-backed Beijing Enterprises Water Group Ltd
, China Everbright International Ltd and
Beijing Capital Group are among the suitors who have submitted
initial bids for Energy from Waste (EEW), the people added.
It is Europe's market leader in energy-to-waste and valued
at 1.5-2 billion euros ($1.6-$2.1 billion), they said.
If successful, the deal would mark China's biggest outbound
M&A in the sector in about 16 years, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
China had set a target to spend about $16 billion between
2013 and 2016 to improve sewage disposal and garbage treatment,
according to domestic media reports.
Swedish buyout firm EQT put the company up for sale after
taking full control of the waste-burning power producer, Reuters
reported in September.
It is currently drafting a vendor due diligence report,
reviewing the tentative offers and will soon shortlist several
bidders, with a view to signing a deal in early 2016, the
sources familiar with the process added.
Heavy Chinese interest and competition among state companies
for an overseas asset comes as the government struggles to cope
with an acute environment and waste recycling problem.
China needs top notch waste management technology to convert
the enormous amounts of refuse the world's most populous country
generates.
"EEW has state-of-the-art emissions control technology and
also employs a very efficient garbage collection management
system," one person familiar with the company said.
Waste treatment and recycling has emerged as one of China's
biggest challenges as it tries to tackle pollution and ease
pressure on its depleted and contaminated water and soil.
RUBBISH HEADACHE
Government researchers have estimated that as much as 7
billion tonnes of waste is buried around China's major cities,
and the capital Beijing is now surrounded by a belt of landfill
sites known disparagingly as the "seventh ring road".
To ease the problem, China aims to convert 30 percent of its
rubbish to electricity by 2030, up from less than 5 percent now.
However, plans to build waste-to-energy power plants have
routinely been opposed by residents alarmed at pollution risks.
EEW has long-term contracts for accepting waste and for
delivering energy, process steam and heat. Like grids or
pipelines, it generates stable returns, making it attractive to
waste management companies.
EQT hired Morgan Stanley to run the sale process and
the asset is being heavily marketed in Asia, the people said.
Beijing Enterprises, Beijing Capital and China Everbright
are working with international banks on the deal, the people
added. Last year, Beijing Capital paid almost $800 million to
buy New Zealand's biggest waste management firm.
Separately, German utility Steag and Macquarie Group's
infrastructure arm have put in a joint bid, as have
several infrastructure groups, the people added.
EQT, Steag, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley and China Everbright
International declined to comment. Beijing Enterprises was not
available for comment, while Beijing Capital Group did not
provide an immediate response.
EEW has a 17 percent market share in Germany and operates
around 20 plants, with two-thirds of its sales coming from
accepting garbage and the rest from selling energy.
About 10 percent of the waste is imported from other
countries, mainly the United Kingdom.
In 2015, EEW is expected to post earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of 180 million euros, the
sources said.
