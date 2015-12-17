FRANKFURT Dec 17 Three bidders have been
shortlisted in an auction of German waste management company EEW
in a deal potentially worth more than 1.7 billion euros ($1.8
billion), two people familiar with the matter said.
Chinese Beijing Enterprise Holdings, Finnish
utility Fortum and a consortium comprising
infrastructure investor Macquarie and German utility
Steag have been asked to hand in final bids for Energy from
Waste (EEW) by late January, the people added.
EEW's private equity owner EQT as well as the bidders
declined to comment, except for Beijing Enterprises and Beijing
Capital which were not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.9227 euros)
