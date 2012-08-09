* Polluted lakes, rivers, water shortages add to challenge
* Chinese case offers global lessons, researchers say
* Communication, coordination key to water sustainability
By Deborah Zabarenko
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 The kind of top-down
bureaucracy that can discourage communication and hobble some
Western corporations is fueling widespread problems with China's
water supply, with lessons for the rest of the world,
researchers reported on Thursday.
So-called stovepipe bureaucracy -- where different
departments communicate with their own teams and managers but
not with others that might be related -- makes it harder for
China to deal with critical water sustainability issues, the
scientists wrote in the current edition of the journal Science.
The problems of ample supplies of safe, clean water in China
are formidable, and may offer a preview for other developed and
developing nations in a century where water has been dubbed "the
new oil," the resource on which civilization may turn.
"I think this is a big lesson for the rest of the world,
because the world is facing the same problems that China has
with the complex relationships among water, energy, land, food
and other things," said co-author Jianguo Liu of the Center for
Systems Integration and Sustainability at Michigan State
University.
He acknowledged that the stovepipe bureaucracy adds to the
challenge over water sustainability in China.
Two-thirds of China's 669 cities have water shortages, over
40 percent of its rivers are severely polluted, 80 percent of
its lakes suffer from eutrophication -- an over-supply of
nutrients, often a result of fertilizer run-off from farmland --
and about 300 million rural residents lack access to safe
drinking water, the researchers reported.
The authors praised China's commitment, made in January
2011, to spur water conservation and manage this crucial
resource within this decade.
COMPLEX RELATIONSHIPS
But the researchers said this commitment won't be enough
unless disparate agencies learn to communicate and coordinate
with each other. They described a web of government entities
with seemingly contradictory missions, and actions that appear
to go against one policy as they promote another.
"People don't communicate well and do not coordinate well
and just try to achieve one goal at a time," Liu said in a
telephone interview.
Problems occur when these goals conflict and agencies fail
to coordinate, he said. For example, growing more food often
means using more fertilizer, which pollutes water. Producing
more energy requires more water, which cuts down on the water
supply for other uses.
Sometimes, conservation policies are ineffective, as when
China's central government promulgated a policy in 2004 to stop
building golf courses, which soak up quantities of water; since
then, 400 golf courses have been built, the researchers said.
The government encourages urbanization, the report said, but
protection of water supplies gets less attention compared to
energy issues, even though water is absolutely essential to
human life.
To solve these problems, the authors recommended focusing on
increasing water efficiency along with work to understand the
complex relationships among agencies and people with competing
claims on water.
"Sometimes we understand (these relationships), but we have
not communicated them to the managers, to the policymakers, to
the general public," Liu said.
However, simply communicating with these stakeholders may
not be sufficient in some cases, according to Liu, because "the
policymakers and managers do not take this kind of scientific
evidence into account in their decision-making process or their
management practice."
(Editing by Philip Barbara)