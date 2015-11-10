BEIJING Nov 10 China will increase a cap on annual water consumption over the next five years, but plans tough new regulations to tackle pollution and preserve supplies, the country's Water Resources minister wrote in a new book on China's economic goals.

The article appears in a collection of essays by senior officials on the 13th five-year plan, which maps out China's targets up to 2020.

China is facing constraints on its water resources at a time of increasing demand, as the world's second-largest economy continues to expand.

The government will increase its cap on annual water consumption to 670 billion cubic metres (bcm) by 2020, up from the current 600 bcm level, Chen Lei, Minister of Water Resources wrote.

Plans also include increasing the efficiency of water use in agriculture and decreasing the amount of water used by industry.

China is currently suffering from a water shortage of more than 50 billion cubic meters every year, Chen added.

The ministry has previously said that the government vowed to cap total use at 700 bcm a year by 2030.

