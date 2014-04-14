BEIJING, April 14 A Chinese government team will
probe a local unit of French firm Veolia Environment
suspected of delaying reporting water contamination which
affected supplies in a major northwestern city, state radio said
on Monday.
Levels of benzene, a cancer-inducing chemical, in Lanzhou's
tap water rose 20 times above national safety levels on Friday,
forcing the city to turn off supplies in one district and warn
other residents not to drink tap water for the next 24 hours.
The water supply company, Lanzhou Veolia Water Co, is
majority-owned by the city government, with Veolia China, a unit
of Veolia Environment, holding a 45 percent stake.
The government has already blamed a crude oil leak from a
pipeline owned by a unit of China National Petroleum Corp.
State radio said on its website that Veolia had discovered
the benzene spike on Thursday afternoon, but only reported it to
the city government the next morning.
Zheng Zhiqiang, deputy head of the government investigation
team, was quoted as saying "the investigation team's next job"
was to look at whether Veolia's actions were in accordance with
regulations.
"We must verify and get evidence from relevant departments
and people, including Veolia, about the discovery, reporting and
handling situation of the benzene incident," Zheng said,
according to state radio.
Repeated calls to Veolia's spokeswoman in Hong Kong seeking
comment went unanswered. The company was also not immediately
available for comment in Paris.
Lanzhou city authorities said on Friday they found 200
micrograms of benzene per litre of water. The national safety
standard is 10 micrograms.
According to Xinhua, investigators found crude oil in soil
along a duct between two waterworks owned by Veolia.
Lanzhou, a heavily industrialised city of 3.6 million people
in the northwestern province of Gansu, ranks among China's most
polluted centres.
China has repeatedly vowed to improve the monitoring and
timely release of information about pollution.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)