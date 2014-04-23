BEIJING, April 23 The chairman of the Chinese
unit of French utility Veolia Environment has
apologised to the public after a cancer-inducing chemical was
found in tap water supplied by the company, the Xinhua news
agency said.
Benzene was found in tap water supplied by the Lanzhou
Veolia Water Company in the northwestern city of Lanzhou on
April 10, forcing the city of 3.6 million people to turn off
supplies in one district. Other residents were warned not to
drink tap water for a day.
Last week, China blamed Veolia for failing to maintain water
quality. Veolia said later it was not responsible for polluting
the tap water with benzene.
Yao Xin, chairman of Lanzhou Veolia Water Company "bowed and
expressed his apology" at a news conference organised by the
government of Lanzhou, the Xinhua state news agency said late on
Tuesday.
Yao said the reason he had not apologised sooner "was that
he and all his staff had been putting all their energy into
identifying the cause of the contamination and building new
water pipelines".
The Lanzhou Veolia Water Co could not be reached for
comment.
The government has blamed a crude oil leak from a pipeline
owned by a unit of China National Petroleum Corp for the benzene
in the city's water.
The government has not said whether it has opened an
investigation into CNPC. PetroChina , the
listed unit of CNPC, has denied media reports that it was to
blame for the leak.
Lanzhou, a heavily industrialised city in Gansu province,
ranks among China's most polluted population centres.
The Lanzhou government's complaints come amid increasing
scrutiny of foreign companies by Chinese state media. The
government and state media have taken a series of firms to task
on issues ranging from pricing to complaints of poor quality
products and shoddy customer service.
