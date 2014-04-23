(Edits paragraph one to show corporate structure)
BEIJING, April 23 The chairman of Lanzhou Veolia
Water Co, partly owned by a subsidiary of French utility Veolia
Environnement, has apologised after a cancer-inducing
chemical was found in tap water supplied by the company.
Benzene was found in tap water supplied by the Lanzhou
Veolia Water Co in the northwestern city of Lanzhou on April 10,
forcing the city of 3.6 million people to turn off supplies in
one district. Other residents were warned not to drink tap water
for a day.
Last week, China blamed Veolia for failing to maintain water
quality. Veolia said at the time it was not responsible for
polluting the tap water with benzene.
Yao Xin, chairman of Lanzhou Veolia Water Co "bowed and
expressed his apology" at a news conference organised by the
government of Lanzhou, the Xinhua state news agency said late on
Tuesday.
Yao said the reason he had not apologised sooner "was that
he and all his staff had been putting all their energy into
identifying the cause of the contamination and building new
water pipelines", Xinhua quoted him as saying.
Justine Shui, a Hong Kong-based spokeswoman for Veolia Water
China, said by email it was "absolutely normal for the chairman
of (the) joint venture to apologise to the customers for the
inconvenience caused".
She said the joint venture "does not manufacture or store
benzene and fully trusts the Chinese authorities to find the
origin of the benzene".
The government has blamed a crude oil leak from a pipeline
owned by a unit of China National Petroleum Corp for the benzene
in the city's water. The city's water supply is now back to
normal.
The government has not said whether it has opened an
investigation into CNPC. PetroChina , the
listed unit of CNPC, has denied that it was to blame for the
leak.
Lanzhou, a heavily industrialised city in Gansu province,
ranks among China's most polluted population centres.
The Lanzhou government's complaints come amid increasing
scrutiny of foreign companies by Chinese state media. The
government and state media have taken a series of firms to task
on issues ranging from pricing to complaints of poor quality
products and shoddy customer service.
Lanzhou Veolia Water Co is majority-owned by the Lanzhou
city government, with Veolia's China subsidiary holding a 45
percent stake.
