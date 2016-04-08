* Firm touted plush offices, high returns
By Elias Glenn and Samuel Shen
SHANGHAI, April 8 Zhongjin Capital Management
made a splash in the past couple of years in Shanghai. The
wealth management firm's imposing branch office on Shanghai's
historic Bund pulled in many eager investors seeking the
double-digit returns it promised on short-term financing
products. It had a big profile, sponsoring popular Shanghai TV
dating program "Saturday Date" and signed up domestic billiards
star Pan Xiaoting as a spokesperson.
But this week, the image of riches and success that it had
cultivated came crashing down. Police said they arrested 21
executives linked to Zhongjin Capital on April 5 on suspicion of
"illegal fundraising," a loosely defined term applied to
irregular behavior in China's energetic but opaque shadow
banking sector.
The only person named by Shanghai police so far has been top
executive Xu Qin, who local media said had been arrested at the
Shanghai airport on his way to get married in the Vatican.
Xu has been described by domestic media as a high roller, who is
under 30 years of age.
Chen Jiajing, the 29-year-old chairwoman of Zhongjin's
parent Guotai Investment Holdings, cannot be located. Public
statements issued this week by two Hong Kong-listed companies
in which Guotai is a major stakeholder indicated they had been
unable to reach her.
Zhongjin employees told Reuters that other senior managers
had been arrested during a raid on company offices. They were
interrogated, allowed to use the bathroom only if they had a
police escort, then hauled off, the staff said.
Calls to Zhongjin and Guotai headquarters in Shanghai went
unanswered. Both company websites were inaccessible on Friday.
The authorities did not provide further information about the
case, and what the investigation's focus is.
"The really strange part was that our business hit a new
all-time high on April 5, but the next day the offices were
closed," one employee who gave her name as Jiang said in a phone
interview, adding that investors had been paid off on schedule
the day prior to the arrests, but were unable to withdraw funds
that were scheduled to mature on April 6.
"The victims are the small investors and the low-level
employees. We all got our friends and family to invest in the
company's products," she said.
Defaults and fraud cases in China's shadow banking sector
have risen in the past few years as the economy has slowed and
struggling companies have been forced to pay higher interest
rates to raise cash as they try to stay afloat.
The Shanghai arrests come two days after the municipal
government launched a crackdown on illegal fundraising as part
of a broader effort to stem financial risks.
QUICK RETURNS, HIGH RISKS
Zhongjin's offices were often in some of the most expensive
commercial buildings in the country and known for being full of
investors eager to put down millions to buy its products.
Investors told Reuters they would line up overnight to get a
place in the queue, and offices were often full from 8 a.m.
until 11 p.m.
They looked like banks, and were often located next to
banks, giving them an air of reputability - a common practice
among Shanghai wealth management firms seeking to burnish their
reputations for stability in the face of rising reports of
failure and fraud.
Local media showed posts from social media accounts
featuring a young woman claiming to be a manager at Zhongjin,
including pictures of her holding what looked like six 100,000
yuan bricks of cash garnished with thinner 10,000 yuan sheafs.
More boxes of cash were in the background. Other posts show her
driving a Ferrari and claiming to have just purchased a 2
million yuan investment product from the company. Reuters could
not immediately verify the authenticity of the images and posts
or identify the woman.
An investor who gave his surname as Jiang told Reuters in a
phone interview that he put 300,000 yuan ($46,345) of his
family's money into the company in March because of its
perceived trustworthiness and high profile.
"The company's offices were always busy, and they always
paid back investments on time. Who would expect this type of
company to have problems?" he said.
Investors have been told to take their cases to their local
police stations, but one said he was required by the police to
sign a statement admitting he was involved in illegal
fundraising before they would take up his claim. He balked.
On Friday, Zhongjin investors attempted to gather at
People's Square in central Shanghai, but the group was broken up
by police, according to a Zhongjin investor. Reuters viewed
video showing clashes with police in the square, though that
couldn't be immediately verified. On Thursday, the police also
broke up an assembly of investors and employees outside one of
the company's offices.
($1 = 6.4731 Chinese yuan renminbi)
