BEIJING May 16 A top executive at a Shanghai
investment firm, Zhongjin Capital Management, confessed on state
television on Monday to operating a Ponzi scheme, a sign of the
authorities' increasing scrutiny of systematic financial fraud.
Police accused Zhongjin last month of "illegal fundraising"
a loosely defined term applied to irregular behaviour in China's
energetic but opaque shadow-banking sector. At the time, he and
20 other executives with ties to the firm were arrested.
"The way we operated our fund was with a Ponzi scheme
method," Xu Qin, a man described by domestic media as a high
roller, said on China's official state broadcaster, China
Central Television (CCTV).
Xu has not been formally tried in court. Rights activists
have said that public confessions in China are often forced and
violate the accused's right to due process.
Reuters was unable to contact Zhongjin or Xu for comment.
Media said last month that Xu had been arrested at
Shanghai's airport on his way to get married in the Vatican.
"We used money from investors who came later to pay the
interest owed to earlier investors," said Xu.
"It was actually an extremely typical Ponzi scheme."
Part of the broadcast showed police scouring a building,
remarking on piles of money, a Hermes brand handbag and other
luxury goods.
Defaults and fraud cases in China's shadow banking sector
have risen in the past few years as the economy has slowed and
struggling companies have been forced to pay higher interest
rates to raise cash as they try to stay afloat.
Police in Shanghai, China's main financial hub, have also
set up a new securities crime unit, China's Wenhui Daily
reported on Monday.
