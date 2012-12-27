SHANGHAI Dec 27 China Construction Bank Corp
(CCB) said on Thursday that it is
investigating allegations by investors that a clerk at the
country's second-biggest lender misled them into buying a wealth
management product that underperformed.
Seven investors have complained to the country's banking and
securities regulators after the product lost more than 30
percent of its value after being sold to them as a fixed-income
product with guaranteed returns, the National Business Daily
reported on Wednesday.
The dispute highlights the risks linked to wealth management
products, which had grabbed national media attention earlier
this month when a product sold to retail investors at a branch
of Hua Xia Bank in suburban Shanghai failed to pay
out.
On Monday, CITIC Trust, run by one of China's largest
investment firms, said it had delayed an interest payment due on
an investment instrument marketed to wealthy investors mainly
through banks.
The incidents had fuelled concerns over the health of the
business that has ballooned to nearly 7 trillion yuan ($1.12
trillion) as depositors seek higher investment returns.
The CCB customers had bought the product issued by
Northeastern Securities through a CCB branch in northeastern
Jilin province, the National Business Daily said.
CCB is investigating the matter, a spokeswoman at the bank
said.
Wealth management products have taken off in the past five
years, with Chinese looking for investment choices other than
real estate, betting on the country's roller-coaster stock
markets or parking money in bank accounts that offer state-set
deposit rates.
The majority of the products are short-term savings vehicles
often created by third parties and issued through banks. The
products mostly invest in stocks and money market instruments,
promising returns of 4-5 percent.
But a sizeable amount have funnelled money into riskier
investments, offering double-digit gains by financing anything
from property and infrastructure projects, to car dealerships,
pop concerts and even the sale of ham.
($1 = 6.2353 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Zhang Shengnan in BEIJING and Samuel Shen and
Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI; Editing by Ryan Woo)