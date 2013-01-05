SHANGHAI Jan 5 Temperatures in China have
plunged to their lowest in almost three decades, cold enough to
freeze coastal waters and trap 1,000 ships in ice, official
media said at the weekend.
Since late November the country has shivered at an average
of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees colder than the
previous average, and the chilliest in 28 years, state news
agency Xinhua said on Saturday, citing the China Meteorological
Administration.
Bitter cold has even frozen the sea in Laizhou Bay on the
coast of Shandong province in the east, stranding nearly 1,000
ships, the China Daily newspaper reported.
Zheng Dong, chief meteorologist at the Yantai Marine
Environment Monitoring Center under the State Oceanic
Administration, told the paper that the area under ice in
Laizhou Bay was 291 square km this week.
Transport around the country has been severely disrupted.
Over 140 flights from the state capital airport in central
Hunan province were delayed, while heavy snowfall forced the
closure of some sections of the Beijing-Hong Kong-Macau
Expressway, the China Daily said.
Temperatures in the northeast fell even further, reaching a
43-year low of minus 15.3 degrees Celsius, about 3.7 degrees
below the previous recorded average.
One truck driver in southeastern Jiangxi province, caught in
a 5 km (3.1 miles) queue caused by a pileup that happened after
heavy snowfall, told China Daily the snow and extreme cold had
caught him unawares.
"I didn't expect such a situation, so I've brought no warm
coats or food. All I can do now is wait," trucker Yao Xuefeng
told the paper.
