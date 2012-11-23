SHANGHAI Nov 23 A Chinese province is pushing
ahead a closely-watched financial reform pilot project aimed at
formalising private lending to reduce financial risks, official
media reported on Friday.
Under a proposal made by Zhejiang province, the city of
Wenzhou will draw up details of a trial that will allow
individuals to make direct overseas investments in yuan, the
China Securities Journal reported.
Wenzhou, a wealthy coastal city known for private
entrepreneurs, was caught in an informal loan market debacle
following a string of bankruptcies last year.
The trial for direct overseas investment, which has already
been approved by the State Council, signals a significant step
by Beijing to liberalise the country's capital account
transactions.
Until now, Chinese citizens have only been allowed to invest
abroad to set up businesses or to buy securities through asset-
investment programmes.
Wenzhou will also work to attract banks and other financial
institutions, such as securities firms and funds, to establish
branches there to help local businesses get financing through
formal channels.
In addition, authorities will also start a pilot project to
develop debt investment products, such as private bond
placements and bank bills, to allow Wenzhou residents to
experiment with new forms of private lending.
Wenzhou has long been a centre of small factories run by
private entrepreneurs, as well as home for grey-market lenders
who finance them.
Last year's bankruptcies - which spawned suicides and
disappearances by entrepreneurs unable to repay loans - prompted
the launch of a financial reform project that aims to bring
underground financing out of the shadows.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong and Chen Yixin; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)