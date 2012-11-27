(Adds quotes, background)
SINGAPORE Nov 27 China's use of wheat for
animal feed is expected to rise 6 percent in 2013 to 12.4
million tonnes, as imports grow to fill a gap between domestic
production and consumption, an agricultural researcher said on
Tuesday.
Wheat production in China, the world's biggest producer of
the grain, is likely to rise marginally to 118.3 million tonnes
in 2013 from 118.1 million this year, said Bi Jieying, assistant
professor at the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences.
At the same time consumption is expected to increase to
119.6 million tonnes next year from 119.1 million tonnes in
2012, she added.
"Our consumption will increase and there is a decrease in
the sowed area, so there is not much potential for an increase
in production," said Bi, whose research institute is affiliated
with the agriculture ministry.
"There is already a gap of around 1 million tonnes in
production and consumption," Bi told reporters. "Imports will
continue to increase in the coming years."
Although she estimated China's wheat imports to increase 10
percent to 3 million tonnes in 2013, official data show imports
in the first nine months of this year outstripped that figure,
rising to a seven-year high of 3.21 million tonnes.
