* China to buy more high-protein wheat to meet shortage
-traders
* Imports also driven by cheap overseas prices
* 2015 imports could hit more than 2 million tonnes
(Updates amount purchased, details on origin; adds comment from
China market)
By Michael Hogan and Niu Shuping
HAMBURG/ BEIJING, March 19 Chinese buyers
purchased around 450,000 tonnes of high protein wheat over the
last few days, with more imports expected due to a domestic
shortage of high quality grades, traders and industry sources
said.
China bought around 300,000 tonnes of high protein milling
wheat from Canada and about 150,000 tonnes from Australia, with
shipment from May 2015, according to traders in Europe.
That follows the purcahase last week of 115,000 tonnes of
U.S. hard red spring wheat.
"There is a big shortage of high-quality wheat in the
domestic market. The price gap has expanded, encouraging mills
and state-trading houses to import," said an industry source
with an official think-tank in China.
China, the world's biggest wheat producer and consumer, has
seen overall wheat output climb to record levels in recent
years, but it faces a shortage of the high-protein wheat it
needs to meet growing appetite for bread and other baked
products as incomes rise.
State-owned trading house COFCO has been allocated import
quotas for more than 1.5 million tonnes, while private mills are
expected to receive quotas totalling 900,000 tonnes, said
traders in China. Beijing exerts control on imports using a
quota system.
The latest purchase was mainly high-protein Canadian No.2
wheat, but also included Australian prime hard wheat (APH),
traders in China said.
COFCO in January also bought about 120,000 tonnes of high
quality hard wheat, European traders said at the time.
"COFCO and flour mills are interested in top quality wheat
from these countries, where prices are much lower than current
domestic prices of high-quality wheat," said one trader.
The overseas wheat price is more than 30 percent lower than
domestic high-quality wheat, traders said. Domestic high-quality
wheat <0#ASWHEAT-CN> was recently quoted at record 3,050 yuan
($492) per tonne at the port of Shenzhen in the south.
Most of China's wheat harvest last year had moderate levels
of gluten, meaning it could not be used to produce western-style
breads and cookies which need both high-gluten and low-gluten
wheat.
($1 = 6.1956 yuan)
(Editing by Joseph Radford)