* Falling margins put pressure on smaller mills
* Bigger rivals making ground despite overcapacity
* Major, low cost mills service industrial users
By Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason
BEIJING, March 21 Rising wheat prices in China
are putting pressure on thousands of the country's small flour
mills, speeding up rationalisation of the world's biggest
milling industry and boosting the market share of bigger
players.
Many small-scale mills have been forced to shut down or cut
back operations since late last year, analysts and industry
insiders said, as government buying of high quality wheat and
bad weather in big producing regions tightened supplies.
The price hikes have squeezed margins and left smaller mills
competing for high-cost supplies, while larger cashed-up mills
have benefited from buying in advance at cheaper prices.
"It is really hard to do business now," said Mr. Tong, who
runs a small flour mill with about 10-20 tonnes of output a day
in China's eastern Shandong province, a major wheat and flour
producer.
"I have basically stopped operations," said Tong, who did
not want to give his other name. "Flour from bigger companies is
flowing in. Their flour is cheaper and it's taking over the
local market."
The difficulties are speeding up a transition from an
industry made up of thousands of tiny mills servicing household
buyers to one dominated by big players such as market leader Wu
Deli and Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd, which
sell to commercial buyers making products such as ready-to-eat
steamed buns and noodles.
"Big mills, producing better flour at a lower cost, are
expanding. They have increased production lines and expanded
production capacity," said Shandong-based analyst Li Dongchao,
at commodities information service Zhuochuang. "Small mills ...
are being eliminated."
Wheat prices rose after the government stepped up buying to
maintain its state stockpiles, currently estimated at as much as
111 million tonnes.
Price rallied to three-year highs on local exchanges this
month including Xiamen W-CIFXMN-GEN, Fuzhou W-CIFFUZ-GEN and
Shanghai W-CIFGZH-GEN, but flour prices have failed to match
gains.
Milling margins for wheat flour in northern China have
fallen about 20 percent since last June, when the harvest began
for the 2016/17 crop, according to Reuters calculations, based
on data provided by China's National Grain and Oils Information
Center.
SMALL MILLS STRUGGLE
Rabobank estimated there were more than 40,000 flour mills
in China five years ago, although the vast majority were only
able to process less than 200 tonnes a day.
China's State Administration of Grain says the number of
mills with capacity of more than 200 tonnes a day jumped 40
percent between 2010 and 2014, the latest date for which it has
figures, and these produce 85 percent of China's flour.
Overcapacity is rife, however, with an industry-wide
production capacity of 200 million tonnes, said Wen Jiping, a
professor at Henan University of Technology, against annual
production of 90 million to 100 million tonnes.
"The industry is facing fierce competition and going through
fast consolidation. Big players ... are operating at a rate of
more than 90 percent, while many small mills have been forced to
shut down," he said.
The shake-out is likely to further boost big players such as
Hebei-based private firm Wu Deli, which processes 40,000 tonnes
of wheat a day - up 50 percent from 2013 - and is aiming to lift
its market share from around 15 percent to at least 20 percent.
"We have economies of scale, small operators can't compete,"
said a trader at a leading wheat miller in China. "We use one
complex for all our operations ... so our costs are much lower."
Other big players include state-owned COFCO and Wilmar,
which has a dozen mills in China, with another five on the
drawing board, according to its website.
Wilmar's Yihai Kerry subsidiary has 5.6 million tonnes of
wheat processing capacity, according to its official website.
Wilmar declined to comment on its China business.
($1 = 6.8671 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Additional
reporting by Naveen Thukral in SINGAPORE; Editing by Richard
Pullin)