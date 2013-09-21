BEIJING, Sept 21 Police in China questioned a
prominent online whistleblower over suspicions of swindling and
blackmail and detained him this week for 24 hours, the activist
said on Saturday, as the government steps up its crackdown on
citizens' activity on the Internet.
Wu Dong, better known by his online name of Huazong, or
"Boss Hua", was picked up at a hotel in Beijing on Tuesday and
taken in for questioning.
"They say I'm suspected of swindling and blackmail," he told
Reuters by telephone. "Of course this is not true and I'm
innocent. I think somebody has it in for me."
Wu declined to say if he thought he was targeted because of
his activity online, which he said the police did not bring up.
"I really can't speculate on that," he said.
Reuters was unable to reach Beijing police for comment.
Wu, who specialises in identifying the luxurious watches
worn by Chinese officials in online pictures, became famous last
year for his leading role in bringing down a corrupt official
who first aroused public ire after he was pictured smiling at
the scene of a bus accident in which 36 people died.
Criticism grew when pictures of the official wearing
high-end watches - as identified by Wu - that he could not
possibly afford on his salary were then posted on social media
sites.
The official, Yang Dacai, was sacked and then jailed this
month for 14 years after being found guilty of corruption.
Wu said he was now in a state of legal limbo.
"They may decide to press charges against me, but they may
also stop the investigation," he added.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has made fighting graft a top
theme of his new administration, and has specifically targeted
extravagance and waste, seeking to assuage anger over corruption
and restore faith in the party.
While the party has encouraged people to use the Internet to
expose graft, especially for lower-level officials like Yang, it
has detained activists who have called for officials to publicly
disclose their assets.
Wary of any threat to its authority or social stability, the
party has also stepped up its already tight controls over social
media to limit public discussion of sensitive political issues.
Last week the government unveiled tough measures to stop the
spread of what it called irresponsible rumours, threatening
three years in jail if untrue posts online were widely
reposted.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Maxim Duncan)