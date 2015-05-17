By Sue-Lin Wong and Charlie Zhu
| SHANGHAI/HONG KONG
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG May 18 China's wind farm
firms are feeling the heat as state grid operators deliberately
delay hooking them up and cut back on purchases, wasting about a
fifth of the total wind power output or enough electricity to
run Beijing for 40 days.
China is now the world's top wind power producer thanks to
policies designed to boost renewable energy use, with an
installed capacity of over 100 gigawatts - more than a quarter
of the world's total and almost enough to light up Spain.
But capacity has raced far ahead of grid construction, with
state grid operators reluctant to connect wind farms in remote
areas as long as their profit margins on renewables lag that of
coal-generated electricity.
Instead, they are resorting to a practice known as
curtailment, or slowing the connection of wind turbines to their
grids and limiting the use of wind power. This in turn is
leading to wasted capacity and lower returns on wind power
investments.
"Considering the huge growth in wind installment we saw last
year, curtailment is going to be a big problem (for wind power
producers) ... China is one of the worst countries affected,"
said Shanghai-based Shane Sun with international renewable
energy consultancy MAKE.
In the first three months, curtailment almost doubled from a
year ago to 10.7 billion kilowatt-hours, nearly a fifth of total
wind power generated in China, official data showed. That's
equivalent to output generated with about 3.5 million tonnes of
coal, or 7 percent of China's first-quarter coal imports.
BREAKNECK EXPANSION
Meanwhile, generating capacity expansion continues at
breakneck speed. While China still relies on coal for most of
its power generation, it has more than doubled its installed
wind power capacity in the past five years, and Beijing wants to
double it again to 200 GW by 2020 with annual investments of $27
billion.
As if that wasn't incentive enough, state-run power
producers are also racing to build capacity to lock in current
prices ahead of an official cut next year.
But this expansion coincides with China's economic slowdown
and a sharp decline in the pace of growth in overall power
demand, which rose an anaemic 0.8 percent in the first quarter,
its slowest rate in more than five years, industry data showed.
INFLATED PRICES
While listed wind firms have seen their shares surge 18-38
percent this year, compared with a 17 percent rise on the
broader Hang Seng index, some industry insiders are
urging investors to rein in their enthusiasm.
"I'm not entirely sure where the optimism came from," said
an executive at top power producer Datang Power, a
sister company of wind farm operator Datang Renewable
and a wind farm owner.
"Overall electricity demand is very weak. It is unlikely
wind power will outshine others."
Analysts said wind-related stocks like Datang Renewable have
risen partly on expectations of higher wind speeds in China this
year after they were down 8-12 percent in 2014.
Even so, all those unused turbines probably won't be
switched on until ultra-high voltage lines, designed to enable
long-distance transmission of renewable power from the windy,
remote north to population and industry hubs in the south and
east, are completed in 2017.
In the meantime, some companies like Huaneng Renewables
are building wind farms in the east and south where
better grid infrastructure offsets low wind speeds and land
shortages.
Some analysts say investors may be in for an earnings
disappointment this year unless wind speeds improve and the
government enforces a long-delayed rule requiring grid operators
to buy certain amounts of power from renewable sources.
Wind farm operators are mostly owned by state-run power
groups like China Guodian and their listed units such as Huaneng
and Longyuan.
(Editing by Stephen Coates)