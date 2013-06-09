By Terril Yue Jones
| BEIJING, June 9
BEIJING, June 9 Bruno Paumard, the cellar master
at a vineyard in China, can't stop laughing while describing a
bottle of supposedly French wine a friend gave him two years
ago.
It's white wine, with a label proclaiming it is from the
vineyards of Romanee-Conti, the bottle bearing the logo that is
on bottles of Chateau Lafite-Rothschild, and declares its origin
as Montpellier in southern France.
Domaine de la Romanee-Conti, better known for highly prized
and highly priced vintages from France's Burgundy region, makes
only a tiny amount of white wine, labelled Montrachet. It has
nothing to do with the equally prestigious Lafite, which is from
the Bordeaux region, and neither brand is produced anywhere near
Montpellier.
"It's the most magnificent example of a hijacked brand of
wine I've ever seen," says Paumard, who works with Chateau
Hansen in China's Inner Mongolia. "It doesn't get better than
that."
Liquor stores, restaurants and supermarkets in China, the
world's most populous nation and fifth-largest wine consumer,
wage a constant battle against fake wines. The amount of
knock-offs on the market may increase as Beijing investigates
wine imports from the European Union, threatening anti-dumping
tariffs or import curbs.
It announced the investigation after the EU slapped
anti-dumping duties on Chinese solar panels.
"More expensive wine is okay, I just don't want any fakes,"
said Helen Nie, a Beijing housewife sharing a bottle of the
Italian house white at a restaurant with a friend.
"If the cost goes up I'd still buy wine, though some people
wouldn't - the price makes a difference. But the quality is
important; it's a health question."
EU wine exports to China reached 257.3 million litres in
2012 for a value of nearly $1 billion, more than a ten-fold
increase since 2006 as rapidly increasing wealth transformed
lives and tastes in the world's fastest growing major economy.
More than half of the 2012 total - 139.5 million litres - came
from France.
Nobody knows how much of the market is cornered by fakes and
copycats, says Jim Boyce, who follows China's wine industry on
his blog, grapewallofchina.com.
"Things that are faked tend to be things that are very
popular," Boyce said.
And wine, especially expensive wine, is popular in China,
sometimes more for bragging rights than taste.
"Those expensive wines are where you see more fakes," said
Maggie Wang, who was sharing the house wine from Sardinia at the
Beijing restaurant with Nie.
"But there's lots of phony wine. Everything's faked in
China," she said. "For a lot of Chinese consumers, the more
expensive it is, the more they'll buy it. Chinese like things
like that - they'll buy the most expensive house, drive the most
expensive car. They don't want the best, they want the most
expensive."
CHATEAU WHAT?
Given the high margins and the demand, the counterfeiters
tend to focus on European fine wines.
The iconic Chateau Lafite has become the poster child for
wine forgery. A bottle of Lafite from 1982, considered one of
the greatest vintages of the 20th century, can cost upwards of
U.S. $10,000.
That has led to a thriving industry in Lafite knockoffs in
China. Aficionados say there is are more cases of 1982 Lafite in
China than were actually produced by the chateau that year.
Christophe Salin, president of Domaines Barons de
Rothschild, which owns Lafite-Rothschild, says fake Lafite
however isn't the major problem.
"I have never seen a bottle of fake '82 Lafite," says Salin,
who has been travelling to China for 20 years.
"The problem we have is the creative attitude of some
Chinese. They sometimes use our name in funny ways," he told
Reuters in a telephone call from Paris.
Several wines on the market are branded with names close to
Chateau Lafite, including "Chatelet Lafite". Chatelet is the
name of one of the busiest subway stations in Paris.
Lafite "is such a generic brand in China that it has
widespread appeal as a name and as a status symbol," says Boyce.
The mystique extends beyond the wine -- in Beijing there is
a "La Fite British Exotic Bar" and the "Beijing Lafitte Chateau
Hotel."
The first step for anyone counterfeiting wine is to find or
manufacture a bottle that is close to the original.
"People will also use real bottles with something else
inside, or make labels that are spelled differently," says Cheng
Qianrui, wine editor for the Chinese lifestyle website Daily
Vitamin. "If you know wines, you can tell, but not a lot of
Chinese do."
Last year's 10 percent surge in wine imports over 2011 was
led by Spain, which accounted for 36 percent of cheaper bulk
wine imports to China in 2012, according to Chinese customs
figures. Bulk wine accounted for just under half of all wine
imports last year.
The copyright problems however tend to focus on the
better-known marques.
Importer Torres Wines includes Chateau Mouton-Rothschild,
another top-ranked Bordeaux, in its portfolio. Sales Director
Sun Yu says phony wine brands such as "Mouton & Sons" or
"Edouard Mouton" pop up in the Chinese market.
"It happens in secondary or third-tier cities where they
don't have much wine knowledge," Sun says.
SMASHING BOTTLES
Elite wine makers are trying to fight back, sometimes by
smashing bottles after tastings, to prevent their being refilled
for resale.
Anti-counterfeiting measures by major international spirits
brands, which also fall victim to fakes in China, include bottle
buyback programmes, tamper-proof caps and covert tagging of
bottles. But such measures are less common with wine brands,
according to an executive at an international beverage company
in China.
Domaines Barons de Rothschild has been putting tamper-proof
tags on bottles of Chateau Lafite and its second label, Les
Carruades de Lafite, since the 2009 vintage.
But the producer has been protecting its elite bottles since
1996, company president Salin says, with four other
identification techniques that he won't reveal.
"If you show me a bottle of Lafite, I can instantly tell you
when it was bottled, a lot of things," he says. "To counterfeit
it is not easy."
