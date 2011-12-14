BEIJING Dec 14 Chinese wines took the top
four places in a China vs Bordeaux blind tasting competition on
Wednesday, but it wasn't exactly a thrashing of the world's most
elite wines by Chinese upstarts.
The wines were all red , mostly Cabernet
Sauvignon-based Bordeaux-style blends. The Chinese side was
represented by five of what are considered among the best
Chinese wines produced; the French wines were five more
pedestrian reds from Bordeaux negociants and commercial labels,
not chateau-bottled wines.
They ranged in price from about 200 yuan to 350 yuan
($30-$55).
Five French and five Chinese judges tasted the wines blind
at a wine bar in Beijing. In the end, the 2009 Chairman's
Reserve from China's Grace Vineyards in Ningxia province came
out on top.
In second place was Silver Heights' "The Summit" 2009; in
third was 2009 Jiabeilan. Grace Vineyards' Deep Blue 2009 took
fourth place. Like all the Chinese wines in the tasting they too
were from Ningxia, a small, sparsely populated region in
north-central China.
Fifth place went to Saga Medoc 2009 from Barons de
Rothschild Collection, a commercial label from the owner of
Chateau Lafite-Rothschild, which scored the highest of the
French wines in the tasting.
It wasn't exactly replicating the 1976 tasting of California
vs Bordeaux in Paris, in which a top red and white from Napa
Valley shocked the wine world by beating out some of the most
famous French labels.
But it shows that Chinese wines are beginning to come into
their own and have the potential to become great, said Jim
Boyce, a China wine expert who helped organise the event.
"The one thing this tasting showed is that China can make
good wines," said Boyce, who runs grapewallofchina.com, a blog
about Chinese wine.
"There is the soil, the climate, the skill to take all the
elements and make even foreign judges say 'this is good'," he
said. "These wines can compete."
"SWEETER, FRUITY"
Chinese are developing a huge appetite for wine, with
high-end Bordeaux such as Chateau Lafite and Petrus, and vaunted
Burgundy producer Domaine Romanee-Conti among the favorites of
collectors.
French wine and champagne producers Chateau Lafite, Pernod
Ricard SA and Moet-Chandon have invested in planting
vineyards in China, aiming to produce quality wines and develop
their brands in what is expected to become the world's largest
wine-consuming market.
While most of the wine produced in China is inexpensive
bulk, quality wine is appearing from vineyards in Ningxia, Gansu
and Shandong provinces.
Ningxia in particular is gaining attention because Jiabeilan
recently won an award for excellence from the British wine
magazine Decanter.
"Some of the Chinese wines are way more 'oaky' than what we
are doing in Bordeaux for this price," said Thomas Briollet, who
has worked in China for seven years with wine importers and as
export manager for French wine producers, and who was one of the
French judges at the event, referring to the taste of oak
barrels.
"The quality was equivalent between the wines. No one was
really on top, and maybe one or two was under," Briollet said.
The wines were in a similar price category because of a
50-percent tax on imported wine, and given that choice, the
Chinese wines were better, he said.
"Ningxia wines have sweeter, more fruity tannins, and are
rounder on the palate," said John Gai, chief operating officer
of the Beijing-based wine distributor 90 Points and one of the
Chinese judges.
Gai picked Grace Vineyard's Chairman's Reserve, the eventual
winner, as his top choice.
"It definitely has more structure and more fruit side, and
has a much bigger effect on the palate," he said. "Ningxia wines
are soft and easier to drink."
The other wines in the tasting were 2009 Mouton-Cadet; 2009
Calvet Medoc Reserve de L'Estey; 2008 Cordier Prestige, and 2008
Kressman Grande Reserve St. Emilion from Bordeaux, and 2009
Silver Heights Family Reserve from Ningxia.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)