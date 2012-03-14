(Corrects to show the COFCO sale was not done by IFL in
By Farah Master
HONG KONG, March 13 Chinese state-owned
firms, private corporations and wealthy individuals are buying
European vineyards as they look to capitalise on a growing
domestic thirst for foreign wine.
Demand for French, Italian and Spanish wines has boomed in
the world's second largest economy over the last few years,
bolstered by the growth of China's super-rich and burgeoning
middle class, who are knocking back the vino and the vin in
record quantities.
David Guillon, of IFL, a Hong Kong based firm that
sells French vineyards, castles and luxury properties, said IFL
completed six multi-million euro (dollar) transactions of
vineyards in France's Bordeaux region with Chinese investors in
2011. He expects this number could double in the coming
year.
Big ticket Chinese investors that have bought vineyards
in 2011 include state-owned grain trading giant COFCO.
IFL is currently in close negotiations with two major
state-owned companies, multiple private firms as well as Chinese
celebrities and football players.
"The demand is getting very huge and it has been a very
rapid evolution," said Guillon, adding that 80 percent of IFL's
buyers in Asia come from Hong Kong and China.
"For the state-owned companies, these firms can be
conglomerates which have nothing to do with the wine industry,
hold a large amount of cash and want steady returns," he said.
While global wine prices have softened from skyrocketing
levels set in the last two years, private auction house
Christie's sold all lots at its February wine sale in Hong Kong,
fetching results that were more than triple pre-sale estimates.
In a testament to the strength of Chinese drinkers, the
country usurped the United Kingdom as the world's fifth largest
wine-consuming nation at the end of 2011 and is forecast to grow
to nearly 250 million cases by 2016, according to International
Wine & Spirit Research.
Cash-rich Chinese investors are keen to profit from the
country's growing love of wine -- imports of Bordeaux wines and
consumption in the middle kingdom soared 110 percent in 2011 --
by transforming chateaux into luxury resorts complete with
Chinese restaurants, golf courses and French gardens.
French vineyards can range widely in price, Guillon said,
pricing the 400-500 chateaux available for sale between 2-500
million euros.
Chinese investors have tended to buy "smaller ticket"
vineyards in the range of 2-10 million euros, as opposed to
institutional European and private investors who buy properties
worth over 100 million euros, he said. But he expects Chinese
buyers to rapidly move into a higher price range of 10-30
million euros in the coming year.
COFCO bought the 21-hectare Chateau de Viaud for 10 million
euros, while Chinese jeweller Tesiro, Longhai International
Trading and H.K. A+A International Holding all bought vineyards
priced between 2-6 million euros last year.
CHINESE BETTER POSITIONED
Wine industry analysts say Chinese buyers are better
positioned to tap their own connections in building a lucrative
sales distribution within China, a crucial advantage that
foreign wine producers are not as privy to.
"Ignoring for a second the fact that owning a Bordeaux
chateau is prestigious for just about anyone means you can set
any price and by extension, perceived value for the wine in
question," said Aubrey Buckingham, marketing manager at
Hewitson, one of Australia's main wineries based in Adelaide.
Some investors opt for foreign distributors such as retired
NBA basketball star Yao Ming, who started his own Napa Valley
based Yao Family Wines and distributes his own Cabernet
Sauvignon to China through Pernod Ricard.
As well as Chinese sports stars, film and pop icons are also
buying up vineyards with popular mainland actress Zhao Wei
buying a 4 million euro Bordeaux chateau at the end of 2011,
according to local media.
French residents welcome Chinese and Asian investors buying
up acres of traditional vineyards and palaces, say industry
experts, as the new money helps to improve the vineyard and
wine-making facilities and results in better quality wine.
Charles Curtis, Christie's Head of Wine in Asia, also sees
the trend moving forward.
"Christie's Asian clients are progressing rapidly in their
love and connoisseurship of wine. As they do so, it is entirely
natural that they would want to capture a piece of the dream.
Most people who visit wine country want to stay."
Curtis added that even if the wine production itself did not
yield a large return on investment, the attendant investments in
real estate could be very remunerative.
(Reporting by Farah Master)