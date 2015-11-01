By Adam Jourdan
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Nov 2 The crates of Chateau Brehat
wine from Bordeaux had gathered dust for three years in a bonded
warehouse on the outskirts of Shanghai before the owners cut
their losses in July, slashing three-quarters off the $50 price
tag.
The fire sale was prompted by a huge oversupply of wine that
had built up after a swarm of importers jumped at seemingly
stellar growth from 2010. China wine consumption - which had
been rising in double digits - dropped last year and is set to
inch up just over 1 percent annually until 2020.
The striking slowdown is a headache for a global wine
industry pinning hopes on fast China growth, and a further sign
that Chinese consumers are reining in spending even as Beijing
hopes they will pick up the slack from falling exports.
"When we started there was huge demand so we could control
prices, big margins no problem," said Xavier Grangier, sales
director at logistics firm Europasia, which runs the 4,000 sq
metre (43,000 sq ft) Shanghai warehouse storing 250,000 bottles
of mostly European wine.
Now, his firm has had to lower some prices and been stuck
with some wine it is unlikely to sell.
"In Shanghai alone, 2,000 firms in the wine business just
vanished over the last couple of years," he added.
China's retail wine market is worth around 78 billion yuan
($12.3 billion), with imports making up around a third,
according to a 2015 report from wine data analytics firm IWSR.
HIGH PRICE TAGS
While official retail sales figures have been a rare bright
spot amid a stream of economic data showing China's economy
faltering, private sector surveys have shown consumer sentiment
plumbing record lows in recent months.
A crackdown on corruption now in its third year has also
discouraged conspicuous consumption, hitting not just wine but
also sellers of other luxury goods from LVMH and
Burberry to global auto makers.
"In 2010 everyone was screaming from the rooftops that China
was the El Dorado for wine and you could become a millionaire by
jumping into the business," said Pierrick Fayoux, Shanghai-based
marketing manager at French wine importer VGF China Ltd.
"Now wine is being sold below cost, some is going bad
sitting for long periods in poorly maintained warehouses and
decent Bordeaux wines are going for 15 yuan a bottle."
To be sure, China's wine industry has long-term potential:
the market is already the world's fifth largest, but with only
38 million wine drinkers - mostly in big cities such as
Shanghai, Beijing and Tianjin - among a population of 1.4
billion, annual consumption per capita is only 5.8 litres, a
fraction of the 50 litres consumed in France.
For now though, the inventory overhang and the downward
pressure on prices is making it hard to turn a profit.
Even China's biggest wine importer, ASC Fine Wines, has
trimmed prices and taken a hit to its margins, a person with
direct knowledge of the firm's operations told Reuters.
ASC, owned by Japan's Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd,
said the wine market was in a new slower stage of growth and
that consumers were increasingly "price-conscious".
"We are expanding our entry-level wine selections to meet
the changes in consumer demand," said ASC's chief executive
officer Bruno Baudry in emailed comments to Reuters.
NEW WORLD ORDER?
The squeeze on prices could be better news for more
affordable New World wines, with countries such as Chile and
South Africa already taking more market share with wines under
100 yuan ($15).
"There is still demand for imported wine, but not the same
wines," said Guillaume Deglise, CEO of Vinexpo, which organises
wine fairs to help introduce producers to China buyers.
"Before it was mostly the luxury end of the business -
up-market wines from Bordeaux. Now it's the entry-level market."
Import volumes have started to pick up in 2015, but average
price are still falling as consumers tighten their belts.
In response, Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd
has lowered prices and trimmed inventories, helping revive
profits in the market.
"We now track our inventory by partner and by customer
monthly, so we know if their inventory is too high," Robert
Foye, Treasury Wine's managing director for Asia and other
regions told Reuters in an interview in Shanghai. The firm owns
brands such as Penfolds, Lindeman's and Wolf Blass.
With the world's largest middle-class, he said China would
become an increasingly key market for the firm, even though the
culture of wine drinking is still relatively new.
"Normally I drink beer or baijiu, it's very rare that I'd
have a glass of wine," said Xu Fengqi, 50, who lives in the
northeastern port city of Dalian. Friends sometimes gave him
wine as a gift, he added, but he rarely bought it himself.
"Even then, we often find we haven't actually got a bottle
opener, and one time when I tried to open the bottle I pushed
too hard and the cork ended up floating in the wine."
($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan with additional reporting by Martine
Geller in LONDON and SHANGHAI newsroom; Editing by Alex
Richardson)