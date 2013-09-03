By Charlie Zhu and Ben Blanchard
HONG KONG/BEIJING, Sept 3 The chairman of a
Chinese oil engineering firm is helping the authorities with an
unspecified investigation, the company said on Tuesday, amid a
widening corruption probe into PetroChina ,
one of its major customers.
Hong Kong-listed Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd
said chairman and controlling shareholder Hua Bangsong "is
assisting relevant authorities" who were conducting an
investigation after sharp falls in Wison's share price.
Wison did not elaborate on its filing to the Hong Kong stock
exchange, which it said was issued after Chinese media reports
about its business ties with PetroChina. Hua could not be
reached for comment.
PetroChina is Asia's top oil and gas producer and one of the
world's most valuable listed energy companies.
The government said on Sunday it was investigating Jiang
Jiemin, a former chairman of PetroChina and also parent company
China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), for "serious discipline
violations", shorthand generally used to describe graft.
Similar investigations were announced into four other
executives last week, three from PetroChina and one from CNPC.
Wison's share price has fallen nearly 30 percent since those
investigations were announced. Its stock was suspended on
Monday, although the company said it was operating normally.
Jiang had since been sacked as head of China's state assets
regulator, state media said.
He rose to prominence with the support of Zhou Yongkang, who
stepped down last year from the elite Politburo Standing
Committee, where he was China's domestic security chief.
On Friday, Hong Kong's South China Morning Post newspaper
said China's leaders had agreed to open a corruption probe into
Zhou. The government has not commented on the report.
TIGERS, NOT JUST FLIES
President Xi Jinping has made fighting pervasive corruption
a central theme of his new administration, vowing to go after
"tigers", or senior officials, as well as more lowly "flies".
The official China News Service said on Tuesday that Zhang
Shuguang, a former senior official with the Railways Ministry,
had been charged with accepting more than 47 million yuan ($7.7
million) in bribes over 11 years.
It said Zhang was a close associate of former railways
minister Liu Zhijun, who was given a suspended death sentence in
July for corruption.
The investigations into PetroChina and CNPC were announced
shortly after the close of the trial of Bo Xilai, once a rising
political star who is now awaiting a verdict on charges of
graft, bribery and abuse of power.
All the investigations were spooking executives in the
state-owned sector and even at big privately held Chinese
companies, people familiar with the situation said.
"Everybody's nervous," a source with ties to China's
financial sector told Reuters. "They're going after tigers, and
not just flies."
Wison provided engineering, procurement and construction
services to PetroChina and other domestic and foreign companies
in China in the past few years.
Its website shows many members of its board and senior
management team are Chinese oil industry veterans, including
former officials at CNPC.
The PetroChina projects included refining and petrochemical
complexes in the southwestern province of Sichuan and
northwestern region of Xinjiang, and a refining project in the
northeastern city of Dalian, according to information posted on
Wison's website.
Its revenue from contracts with PetroChina and its
subsidiaries in the first half of 2013 was insignificant, Wison
said. PetroChina was one of its biggest customers in prior
years, according to the filings.
Hua had a 78.13 percent stake in Wison as of June 30. The
company has a market value of $1.04 billion.
The stepped up corruption campaign has prompted government
departments ranging from the National Bureau of Statistics and
the Culture Ministry down to provincial land bureaus to issue
statements affirming their support for the crackdown.
The ruling Communist Party's Central Commission for
Discipline Inspection as well as the Ministry of Supervision
also launched a new website on Monday, with a section for people
to report graft allegations.