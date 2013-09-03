(Repeats to media clients)
HONG KONG, Sept 3 China oil construction company
Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd said its chairman
and controlling shareholder Hua Bangsong "is assisting relevant
authorities" in China who are conducting an investigation after
sharp falls in Wison's share price.
Wison, which counts PetroChina
among its major customers, did not elaborate on the
investigation. It said it issued the statement after Chinese
media reports about its business relationship with PetroChina.
Hua was not immediately available for comment. He is founder
and chairman of Wison, which has a market value of $1.04
billion. He had a 78.13 percent stake in the firm as of June 30,
official filings showed.
Beijing said on Sunday that it was investigating the head of
its state assets regulator, a former chairman of PetroChina and
parent company China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), for
"serious discipline violations" in what appears to be a
deepening crackdown on corruption and a push for reform.
A brief government announcement said Jiang Jiemin was
"suspected of serious discipline violations", shorthand the
government generally uses to describe graft. The announcement,
much anticipated by industry insiders, comes after the
government announced last week that four of CNPC's top
executives were under investigation for alleged wrongdoing.
Wison, which provides engineering, procurement and
construction (EPC) services for petrochemical and refining
projects in China, is the first supplier of PetroChina to assist
official probes following the announcements.
It has provided EPC services for PetroChina and other
domestic and foreign companies like BASF in the past
few years. Wison's website shows many members of its board and
senior management team are Chinese oil industry veterans,
including former officials at CNPC.
The PetroChina projects handled by Wison included refining
and petrochemical complexes in the southwestern province of
Sichuan and northwestern region of Xinjiang, and a refining
project in the northeastern city of Dalian, according to
information posted on Wison's website.
In a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange, Wison said it
was operating normally and it will continue to perform its
existing contracts, which are "implemented as usual". Its
revenue from contracts with PetroChina and its subsidiaries in
the first half of 2013 was insignificant, it added.
Wison booked an unaudited profit of 22 million yuan ($3.6
million) on revenue of 2 billion yuan in the first half of this
year.
($1 = 6.1196 Chinese yuan)
