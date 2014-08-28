BEIJING/SEOUL Aug 28 A China-based supplier for
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Lenovo Group Ltd
said on Thursday it had never hired child labourers,
denying allegations by a U.S.-based activist group.
Samsung Electronics also said it had found no children or
students working on the Samsung production line at the
Huizhou-based factory of supplier HEG Technology, which was
cited as violating China's labour laws by the New York-based
watchdog China Labor Watch.
A Lenovo spokeswoman said the company would look into the
report.
In a statement, China Labor Watch said it had found more
than 10 children working at the HEG factory during an
investigation that took place in July and August. It also said
the probe had found over 100 student workers who were not being
paid overtime wages or a night shift subsidy.
The watchdog said it had shared the evidence with Samsung
last week and that Samsung demanded the supplier pay some
students' wages. It did not say whether Samsung took any action
on the matter of child labour or whether it had reached out to
Lenovo with the information.
An employee surnamed Zeng at HEG Technology's human
resources department told Reuters the company had never hired
children, and that it had facial recognition systems in place to
ensure workers were not underage.
For Samsung products, HEG employs workers aged 18 and over
while the minimum age for workers on Lenovo's product lines is
16 years, she said. The company relies on an outsourcing company
to hire students, she added.
In its statement, Samsung said it had proposed to China
Labor Watch that they conduct a joint onsite investigation "for
more precise verification" of the allegations.
Samsung also said it had informed the watchdog about the
results of its own investigation, adding: "We find it
regrettable that CLW issued the allegations today without any
mention of our statement."
This is the second time in as many months that China Labor
Watch has said it found children working at Samsung's Chinese
suppliers. Samsung halted business with one supplier and later
reinstated it, but with a 30 percent reduction in orders.
Other multinational companies, including Apple Inc,
have been plagued by revelations of underage workers in their
supply chains.
Child workers have previously been discovered at Foxconn,
the supplier for some of the world's biggest tech brands,
including Apple. Foxconn is the trading name of Taiwan's Hon Hai
Precision Industry.
Two years ago, China Labor Watch accused HEG of using child
labour. Samsung subsequently said it had not found any workers
below the legal working age of 16 in its audit of the facility.
The problem goes beyond electronics, according to the U.S.
Department of Labour's Bureau of International Labor Affairs.
Bricks, cotton, fireworks, textiles and toys also feature on its
list of goods which it says it has reason to believe are
produced by child labour in China.
