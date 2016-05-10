BEIJING May 11 Dai Xiang has slept his way to
the top.
The 40-year-old Beijinger got his start as an engineer,
pulling 72-hour shifts at a machinery company while catching
naps on the floor.
After a switch to the tech industry and around 15 years of
catching naps on desks and other flat surfaces, Dai co-founded
his own cloud computing firm, BaishanCloud, last year.
One of his first orders of business - installing 12 bunk
beds in a secluded corner of the office.
"For technology, it's more of a brain activity. Workers need
time to find inspiration," Dai said. "Our rest area isn't just
for sleeping at night, the midday is also OK."
Office workers sleeping on the job has long been a common
sight in China, where inefficiency and a surplus of cheap labour
can give workers plenty of downtown in many industries.
But China's technology sector is different. Business is
booming faster than many start-up firms can hire new staff,
forcing workers to burn the midnight oil to meet deadlines.
"The pace of Chinese internet company growth is extremely
fast. I've been to the U.S. and the competitive environment
there isn't as intense as in China," said Cui Meng, general
manager and co-founder of start-up data company Goopal.
The company's programmers, in particular, work overtime
every day, he said. To get them through, they are allowed to
sleep around lunchtime and after 9 p.m., either facedown at
their desk or by commandeering the sofa or a beanbag chair.
LIVING AT THE OFFICE
At its most extreme, some tech company employees even live
at the office during the work week.
Liu Zhanyu at DouMiYouPin, a recruitment and human resources
platform, bunks down in a converted conference room
Monday-to-Friday to avoid the daily commute of more than an hour
to his home in Beijing's far eastern suburbs.
The head of the "large clients" department usually retires
to the room shared with one or two others between midnight and 3
a.m.
"We have to get up at 8:30 a.m. because all our co-workers
come to work at 9:30 and we wash in the same bathroom everyone
uses," said Liu.
While workers across companies said the potential pay-off of
working at a start-up was worth the long hours, they aren't
without a social cost.
"My kid misses me, I get home and he lunges at me like a
small wolf," Liu said, speaking about his three-year-old son who
he only sees on weekends. "That makes me feel a bit guilty."
Programmer Xiang Shiyang, 28, works until 3 or 4 a.m. at
least twice a week at Renren Credit Management, which uses big
data to help firms manage financial risk, leaving little room to
socialize outside of work.
"I don't have that many opportunities or much time to find a
girlfriend," he said.
The company provides cots for workers like Xiang to sleep on
during late nights.
"Actually working overtime is a very casual thing," he said.
"Because I've invested the whole of my being into this company."
(Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Alex Richardson)