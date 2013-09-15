SHANGHAI, Sept 15 China should hit its GDP
growth target of 7.5 percent this year, World Bank Group
President Jim Yong Kim said on Sunday.
But he warned that rising interest rates in emerging markets
in response to reports that the U.S. is preparing to scale back
its quantitative easing (QE) programme show that significant
risk remains.
"The rise in interest rates as a result of the announcement
of the tapering of QE has exposed weaknesses in the economies of
emerging markets," he told reporters.
"Our message is very strong to those emerging markets: think
about those weaknesses and begin to move."
Several investment banks upgraded near-term forecasts for
China's growth after a run of strong data for August, including
factory output and exports, and many now have full-year growth
above the government's official target of 7.5 percent.
UBS, Deutsche Bank, CICC and Nomura were among the banks to
upgrade their growth forecasts for 2013 after the recent data,
and now all have it 7.6 percent or higher.
Kim was in Shanghai as part of a four-day tour focusing on
expanding collaboration with China on climate change.
Power consumption in China, the world's top energy user, is
expected to grow more than 9 percent this year, faster than the
5.5-percent growth rate in 2012, the State Electricity
Regulatory Commission said in January.
Much of that consumption is driven by inefficiently designed
and poorly insulated buildings.
