By Jake Spring
BEIJING, Oct 29 China can cut its economic
growth target to 7 percent next year without hurting its labour
market, the World Bank said on Wednesday even as it urged
Beijing to get rid of rigid growth objectives.
At its thrice-yearly review of the Chinese economy, the
World Bank warned China against carrying its "ambitious" 2014
economic growth target of 7.5 percent into next year, saying
that such a move would detract from the government's reform
plans.
After 30 years of breakneck, double-digit economic expansion
that lifted millions of Chinese from abject poverty but also
polluted the nation's air, land and waterways, China wants to
retool its economy to generate slower but better-quality growth.
But the quest to let market forces supplant state planning
in running the world's second-biggest economy would require
China to live with less frenzied economic growth rates and
income rises, a point stressed by the World Bank.
"Our policy message is the focus should be on reforms rather
than meeting specific growth targets," Karlis Smits, a senior
economist at the World Bank office in Beijing, told reporters at
a media briefing.
"In our view, an indicative target of around 7 percent for
2015 would meet ... the kind of indicative growth that is needed
to maintain stability in the labour market," he said.
The bank's message on employment would appeal to its
audience in Beijing, where Communist Party leaders who are wary
of social unrest have said that having a healthy job market is a
top policy priority.
Hurt by softening domestic demand as China's property market
sags and investment growth wanes, the Chinese economy has had a
rough ride this year, even though the government and the central
bank have rolled out a series of support measures to avert an
even sharper slowdown.
The economy grew at its slowest pace since the global
financial crisis in the September quarter and is expected by
analysts to miss China's official growth target for the first
time in 15 years.
The World Bank and other analysts expect the economy to
expand by 7.4 percent this year, the slackest in 24 years, and a
hair's breadth from the 7.5 percent target.
And the World Bank made clear that it would not welcome a
similar growth target from China next year.
"A prevalent concern is that a policy focused on meeting an
ambitious growth target, similar to one set for 2014, would
require macroeconomic policies to remain oriented to support
domestic demand rather than on reforms," it said in a report.
The World Bank's comments echoed those of the International
Monetary Fund, which said in July that Beijing should set a
growth target of 6.5-7 percent for 2015 and refrain from
stimulus measures unless the economy threatens to slow sharply
from that level.
Beijing is not expected to announce its 2015 target until
next March.
MORE PROPERTY WEAKNESS
On China's slowing housing market, judged by many economists
to be the biggest risk to the economy, the World Bank predicted
that property prices could fall further in coming months due to
an over-supply of homes.
In China's biggest cities - Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and
Shenzhen - home inventory levels have more than doubled since
the start of 2013, the bank said. For every square metre of
homes sold in those cities, there are 13 square metres of unsold
property.
The ratio of housing inventory to sales was even higher in
smaller, "second-tier", cities at around 17, though off a peak
of about 20 seen earlier this year, the World Bank said.
"Excess inventory will depress housing prices over the next
few quarters," the bank said, adding that any policy response is
constrained by the fact that China's housing market needs to
undergo some structural adjustment that is not temporary.
Smits alluded to speculation and lack of other investment
avenues driving excess investment in certain cities in the past.
However, housing starts shifted in the first half of the year to
correspond to areas of highest population growth, indicating
market forces are taking hold.
While some analysts have argued that only by advancing
reforms can China power its future economy, the World Bank
cautioned that any growth impetus derived from reforms would not
be as potent as those in the past.
"'Second generation' reforms are likely to have a smaller
impact on growth than the 'first generation' reforms implemented
over the last few decades," the World Bank said.
A calculation made by the World Bank and the Development
Research Centre - a think-tank linked to the Chinese cabinet -
showed that reforms would increase China's potential growth by
about 0.8 percentage points in the first year, the bank said.
Spread over five years, reforms would raise China's growth
potential by a total of 3.5 percentage points, it said.
"Implementing such a coordinated reform plan can accelerate
China's economic growth potential, but it will not reverse a
moderation of growth over the next decade," the bank said.
