BEIJING Feb 27 China must relax its grip
on industry and move towards a free-market economy, the World
Bank said on Monday in a report that forecast the country would
become the world's largest economy before 2030.
Judging China to be near an inflection point in its economic
growth, the World Bank called on Beijing and its incoming
leaders to overhaul the structure of the world's No. 2 economy
to keep income and productivity rising in years ahead.
"As China's leaders know, the country's current growth model
is unsustainable," World Bank President Robert Zoellick said in
Beijing at the launch of the "China 2030 Report", the full
details of which will not be released until 0800 GMT.
"This is not the time just for muddling through. It's time
to get ahead of events and to adapt to major changes in the
world and national economies."
An executive summary of the 400-plus page report, made
public by Zoellick, had six broad recommendations for Beijing:
strengthen a market-based economy, foster innovation, go
"green", provide social security for all, improve the fiscal
system and seek mutually beneficial relations with the world.
Among other specific recommendations, it urged Beijing to
commercialise banks and allow interest rates to be set by the
financial market, develop its private sector, protect farmers'
rights and cut local governments' dependence on land revenues.
The outcome of these changes would produce a China that is
more socially stable and equal in wealth distribution, relies
less on exports and investment for economic growth, and more on
domestic consumption that can be sustained, the Bank said.
"The reforms that launched China on its current growth
trajectory were inspired by Deng Xiaoping who played an
important role in building consensus for a fundamental shift in
the country's strategy," the report said.
"China has reached another turning point in its development
path when a second strategic, and no less fundamental, shift is
called for."
President Hu Jintao and Premier Wen Jiabao are scheduled to
hand over power to a new leadership in the late autumn, by which
time China should be well on course for its slowest full year of
growth since they took office a decade ago.
Zoellick acknowledged that the World Bank and Beijing had
disagreed over the contents of the report, which is prepared by
the Bank and the Development Research Center, a top Chinese
think-tank that advises China's cabinet, the State Council.
But Zoellick said the report "stops short of being overly
prescriptive", as requested by Chinese authorities, and
recognises that any recommendation needs further discussion
within Beijing before they can be implemented.
"The report is realistic. Reforms are not easy. They often
generate pushback," he said. "We have tried to recognise
obstacles to reforms, suggest sequencing and quick wins, steps
that can make reforms easier to implement."
The thrust of the World's Bank latest report is similar to
one released by the International Monetary Fund in November that
urged Beijing to free up its financial markets to give
investors, commercial banks and the central bank more autonomy.
The IMF's recommendations drew rebukes from Beijing, which
said some of the ideas were not comprehensive and objective
enough.
Dong Tao, an economist at Credit Suisse in Hong Kong, said
while the World Bank's recommendations were sensible, it was
unlikely that they would all be implemented due to political
sensitivities around any form of privatisation.
"As an economist, I'm a big fan of market-based economies.
But Beijing needs to balance what is economically good with what
is politically and socially practical," he said.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill)