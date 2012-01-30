* China "deeply regrets" ruling, but will abide by it
* Case included bauxite, zinc, manganese, magnesium
* EU says ruling means China must drop rare earth export
restrictions
(Adds comment from China, background)
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Jan 30 China lost an appeal at the
World Trade Organization on Monday in a case about its export
restrictions on raw materials, a ruling that could make it
harder for major commodity exporters to withhold supplies on the
global market.
In a statement, China's Ministry of Commerce said it "deeply
regrets" the decision but would abide by the ruling, although it
considered it had acted legitimately.
The United States, European Union and Mexico had all
launched WTO legal cases in 2009, challenging China's right to
restrict exports of materials including bauxite, coke,
magnesium, manganese, and zinc.
Many countries also later accused China of choking off
global supplies of rare earth metals, causing prices to rocket
for crucial ingredients in many high tech products, but rare
earths were not part of Monday's ruling.
China's export restrictions helped to bolster domestic
supplies of raw materials, cutting prices for local users. As
well as giving an advantage to Chinese industry, it encouraged
foreign firms to set up within China to give them a leg-up over
competitors who faced higher costs for raw materials.
"Today's report is a tremendous victory for the United
States - particularly its manufacturers and workers," U.S. Trade
Representative Ron Kirk said in a statement.
"The Obama administration will continue to ensure that China
and every other country play by the rules so that U.S. workers
and companies can compete and succeed on a level playing field."
EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht said the decision would
force China to drop export restrictions for the materials
mentioned in the case and for rare earths.
"This final ruling is a great success in our efforts to
ensure fair access to the much needed raw materials for EU
industry," he said in a statement.
Although China had promised to eliminate export restrictions
when it joined the WTO a decade ago, it cited an exemption in
WTO rules that allowed it to restrict exports for environmental
reasons.
But the WTO ruling found that China's terms of accession to
the WTO specifically barred it from using the exemption.
The complaints against China were watched by 13 countries,
including Brazil, Canada, Norway, Japan and Saudi Arabia, each
of which had declared a substantial interest in the outcome to
gain observer status in the case.
Although WTO law does not rely on previous cases as a
precedent, trade experts say the case breaks new ground in an
important but largely unexplored area of trade law and could be
threaten similar export regimes around the world.
(Additional reporting by Doug Palmer in Washington; Editing by
Alison Williams)