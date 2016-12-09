Buildings are seen during a moderately polluted day in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

BEIJING China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday it would take "necessary measures" if World Trade Organization members continue to use a non-market economy clause in its to WTO deal to assess dumping duties against it after Dec. 11.

Ministry spokesman Shen Danyang made the comment at a regular briefing.

When China joined the WTO in 2001, it agreed to let other members treat it as a non-market economy for 15 years, giving trade partners an advantage when assessing whether it was selling goods too cheaply into foreign markets.

