BEIJING China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday it would take "necessary measures" if World Trade Organization members continue to use a non-market economy clause in its to WTO deal to assess dumping duties against it after Dec. 11.
Ministry spokesman Shen Danyang made the comment at a regular briefing.
When China joined the WTO in 2001, it agreed to let other members treat it as a non-market economy for 15 years, giving trade partners an advantage when assessing whether it was selling goods too cheaply into foreign markets.
(Reporting by Zhang Shu and Michael Martina; Editing by Eric Meijer)