GENEVA/WASHINGTON, March 26 China has lost a
dispute at the World Trade Organization over restrictions on its
exports of rare earth metals, tungsten and molybdenum, the U.S.
Trade Representative's office said in an emailed statement on
Wednesday.
The complaint about the restrictions on the highly prized
commodities was made by the United States, European Union and
Japan two years ago.
"This victory shows that we stand prepared to take action
whenever necessary to protect the high-quality middle class
American jobs that trade supports," U.S. Trade Representative
Michael Froman said in the statement.
The WTO is expected to publish its ruling in the case later
on Wednesday. Any of the parties in the case can appeal within
60 days.
