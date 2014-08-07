(Adds details, reaction from EU, U.S. trade officials)
GENEVA Aug 7 China lost an appeal at the World
Trade Organization in a case brought by the United States, the
European Union and Japan to challenge China's restrictions on
exports of rare earths, according to a WTO Appellate Body ruling
published on Thursday.
"China has not demonstrated that the export quotas that
China applies to various forms of rare earths, tungsten and
molybdenum by virtue of the series of measures at issue are
justified," the document's conclusion said.
China produces more than 90 percent of the world's rare
earth minerals or metals, which are key elements in defense
industry components and modern technology from iPhones and disk
drives to wind turbines. It imposed strict export quotas in
2010, saying it was trying to curtail pollution and preserve
resources.
Prices soared by hundreds of percent, leading the United
States, European Union and Japan to complain that the
restrictions gave Chinese companies a competitive edge in such
products as hybrid car batteries, wind turbines and
energy-efficient lighting.
China's defeat at the WTO was widely expected after it lost
a similar case over exports of other commodities. It will now be
obliged to cancel its export quotas to abide by the WTO ruling.
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said the ruling
marked the "end of the line" for the dispute.
EU Trade Commissioner Karel de Gucht said he looked forward
to China's swift compliance. "This ruling sends a clear signal
that export restrictions cannot be used to protect or promote
domestic industries at the expense of foreign competitors," he
said in a statement.
The ruling could benefit rare earths producers outside of
China like Molycorp Inc, whose shares were up 4.4
percent on Thursday, though the stock rose before the ruling was
released, following news the company announced a long-awaited
financing commitment.
Demand for rare earths comes from a variety of industries.
General Electric uses rare earths in wind turbines.
Toyota and Nissan use them for their hybrid
and electric cars, while Blackberry and Apple Inc
need them for smartphones and tablet computers.
China had argued that limits on exports of rare earths, as
well as the metals tungsten and molybdenum, were needed to
prevent over-mining and defended its policy as an essential part
of China's sustainable development.
"China will carefully assess this ruling, continue to
improve its management on resource-consuming products in a
WTO-consistent manner, facilitate the protection of natural
resources, and maintain fair competition with the objective of
achieving sustainable development," China's Ministry of Commerce
said in a statement.
The United States had also appealed against the ruling by
the panel of three arbitrators who ruled against China in March
this year.
However, the U.S. appeal, which challenged the panel's
rejection of certain evidence, was conditional and one of the
conditions was not met, so the Appellate Body did not rule on
it.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; additional reporting by Krista Hughes
in Washington, Barbara Lewis in Brussels and Allison Martell in
Toronto; editing by Sonya Hepinstall, G Crosse)