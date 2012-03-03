* Fishing village pushes bounds of China grassroots
democracy
* Authorities pressure candidate to drop out of race
* Activists hope Wukan "model" will spread across China
* U.S. government sends election observer
By James Pomfret
WUKAN, China, March 3 Residents of a
southern Chinese fishing village gathered on Saturday to elect a
new administrative authority that many hail as a model for
greater grassroots democracy in China following an
uncompromising standoff over land grabs and abuse of power.
Wukan, nestled on the Guangdong coast with a picturesque
harbour flanked by hills, has emerged from nowhere as a symbol
of rural activism and electoral reforms nationwide, embracing
rare freedoms granted by provincial authorities in December to
defuse a major flashpoint.
Anger at corrupt local officials turned to fury last
September when villagers ransacked the Wukan government offices.
Things boiled over again in December, when villagers drove out
authorities and barricaded themselves in for 10 days before
provincial officials stepped in to resolve the dispute, offering
new elections.
Unlike the many flareups over land grabs and corruption
across China every year, Wukan residents have now moved beyond
organised protest to organised politics in a gritty bid to win
back illegally sold farmland and safeguard future rights.
Some of the 12,000 residents gathered outside a school on an
overcast morning, eager to cast ballots for candidates vying for
seats on a seven-person village committee. Many are backing
former protest leaders, including those jailed in December.
While village elections have been permitted for decades,
Wukan has pushed the boundaries, led by a visionary rebel
village leader turned party secretary and a vanguard of young
activists able to unify the village against higher authorities.
"For the first time in decades, this is an opportunity for
democracy. Both myself and the villagers like this," said Lin
Zuluan, Wukan's respected 67-year-old party secretary, a
candidate to lead the village committee.
Anger over land grabs has captured the attention of China's
leadership. Premier Wen Jiabao recently vowed to make village
committee elections an authentic channel for public opinion,
acknowledging China has failed to give adequate protection
against rural land seizures.
"The root of the problem is that the land is the property of
the farmers, but this right has not been protected in the way it
should be," said Wen during a trip to Guangdong in February.
The Wukan experience has proved a beacon for civil rights
activists, academics and journalists, who have flocked to the
village to observe the polls.
"Wukan is an example for us," said Hua Youjuan, a village
chief from Huangshan in eastern China, where villagers have also
rallied against corruption.
"What Wukan has achieved through its solidarity is something
we can learn from."
BEHIND-THE-SCENES INFLUENCE
In a sign of growing international interest, the U.S.
government sent an observer to the poll. "We continue to monitor
developments in Wukan closely," a U.S. diplomat who asked not to
be identified said.
The polls follow a months-long struggle that saw villagers
clash with riot police, ransack government offices, expel a
corrupt old guard and form a self-administrative authority. It
all came to a head in December, when villagers barricaded
themselves in against riot police.
Guangdong provincial authorities, led by ambitious Communist
Party leader Wang Yang, intervened, naming the rebel leader Lin
as party secretary in a surprising concession.
Behind the scenes, authorities at the city and county level
have been exerting a high degree of control. Some fear clans and
allies of former village chief Xue Chang, whom many accuse of
pocketing millions from selling off collective farmland, are
vying to maintain influence.
Xue Jianwan, the daughter of Xue Jinbo, a protest leader who
was abducted and died in police detention in December, said
senior local officials recently urged her to drop from running
as a candidate for the village committee.
She said taking part in the election might mean she could no
longer continue in her job as a teacher given electoral rules.
"The more they don't want me to take part, the more I want
to," said Xue in an interview before election day.
Other young leaders, who played a key role in publicising
corruption that saw hundreds of hectares of Wukan farmland sold
off in illegal deals, have spoken of extensive surveillance,
police pressure and fears of reprisals.
In February, Wukan elected an election committee to oversee
Saturday's proceedings. Now the stakes are higher.
The seven-member village committee, including a village
chief and two deputies, will have power over local finances and
the sale and apportioning of collectively owned village land.
Residents hope the frequent practice of higher officials
controlling lucrative land deals will become a thing of the
past.
(Editing by Brian Rhoads and Nick Macfie)