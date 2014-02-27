China stocks head for worst week in 2017 amid tighter regulation; Hong Kong rebounds
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
Feb 27 China Wuyi Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 800 million yuan ($130.62 million)in private placement of shares
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/pyz27v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1248 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
SHANGHAI, April 21 Chinese money market rates and bond yields rose this week as the government stepped up its crackdown on the shadow banking and riskier financing practices, but fresh cash injections by the central bank helped avert any severe cash shortgages. Analysts say the injection of 665.5 billion yuan ($96.76 billion) into the banking system by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) this week was mainly aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2013 liquidity crisis, when its in