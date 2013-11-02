China's President Xi Jinping waves to delegates as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the 11th National Women's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING China President Xi Jinping is confident that China will have healthy economic growth and will not fall into a middle-income trap, he told a group of Chinese and foreign business leaders on Saturday.

"We are currently changing our way of development, adjusting our economic structure, accelerating our new style of industrialisation, promoting technology, urbanisation and agricultural modernisation," state media quoted Xi as saying at the meeting in Beijing.

"The domestic elements supporting China's economic growth are sufficient."

China's maturing economy is set to grow at its slackest pace in 23 years this year, at 7.5 percent, as its export sales falter on fragile global demand.

His comments came as leaders prepare to meet from November 9 to November 12 at a plenum that will discuss deepening reforms.

(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Judy Hua; Editing by Robert Birsel)