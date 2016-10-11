Paytm launches niche payments bank
MUMBAI Indian digital payments firm Paytm launched a niche payments bank on Tuesday, aiming to acquire 500 million customers in the next three years, the company said in a statement.
BEIJING China will strengthen supervision of state-owned assets and improve the efficiency of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), state radio reported on Tuesday, citing President Xi Jinping.
Xi said the efforts of the ruling Communist Party on the SOE front should be focused on increasing their competitiveness and profits, and retaining and raising the value of state-owned assets.
Xi made the remarks during a two-day party work meeting on state-owned enterprises.
SINGAPORE Sterling extended losses on Tuesday after a suspected terrorist attack killed at least 19 people and wounded 50 at a pop concert in the English city of Manchester, while the euro held gains made after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the currency was "too weak".