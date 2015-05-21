BEIJING May 21 Chinese President Xi Jinping has
urged the younger generation and new media professionals to join
the government in an intensified push to achieve China's dream
of "national rejuvenation".
In a speech to the United Front Work Department late on
Wednesday, Xi said that the government would seek to improve the
work of new media professionals, who should form a "patriotic
united front" and encouraged them to contribute in "cleaning up
cyberspace", state news agency Xinhua said.
The United Front Work Department is in charge of co-opting
non-Communists, religious groups and ethnic minorities. Reuters
reported last year that the department was targeting academics,
students and leaders in self-ruled Taiwan in an attempt to
soften opposition to China's ruling Communist Party and
ultimately build support for unification.
Since Xi took over as party chief in late 2012, he has
repeatedly invoked nationalistic themes to win public legitimacy
as he seeks to bolster China's image in the world. Analysts say
Xi realises that one of the top challenges he faces is that
China's soft power has lagged far behind its growing economic
and military might.
Xi has said he aims to turn China into a "cyber power", but
he has also presided over an intensifying online crackdown that
has drawn criticism from rights groups and dissidents at home
and abroad.
Xi's administration has waged a crackdown on online
"rumour-mongering", which is widely seen as a tool to halt
criticism of the party. The campaign has chilled political
discourse, with high-profile bloggers saying they have reined in
sensitive posts for fear of detention.
Xi said students were the "new focal point of the United
Front", saying they should go abroad but return to serve the
country.
"Today, the domestic economy is facing downward pressure,"
Xi said. "Vigorously attracting outstanding overseas talent has
become an urgent national requirement."
Xi said officials should cultivate the younger generation
from the "non-public economy" - government-speak for the private
sector.
Xi called on officials to "step up ideological and political
work" on intellectuals who do not belong to the Communist Party.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Nick Macfie)