BEIJING Dec 25 Minsheng Banking Corp
, China's largest private bank, will provide 50
billion yuan ($7.73 billion) in financial support to China's
violence-prone far western region of Xinjiang over the next five
years, state media said on Friday.
Hundreds of people have been killed over the past few years
in resource-rich Xinjiang, strategically located on the borders
of central Asia, in violence between the Muslim Uighur people
who call the region home and ethnic majority Han Chinese.
The government has also blamed attacks elsewhere in China,
including Beijing, on Islamist militants from Xinjiang.
Authorities have employed a carrot and stick approach to
bring Xinjiang under control, massively ramping up security but
also pumping in money, in a recognition of the economic roots of
the unrest, especially in the poorer southern portion.
Minsheng President Hong Qi said the bank will make Xinjiang
one of its strategic development areas, especially due to
Xinjiang's location as a hub for China's New Silk Road
initiative, the official Xinjiang Daily reported.
The newspaper did not say what specific projects the money
may go towards.
Calls to the bank seeking comment went unanswered.
Xinjiang's Communist Party boss, Zhang Chunxian, said he
hoped Minsheng could help to lower financing costs for firms in
Xinjiang and in the region's overall development, the newspaper
added.
Many Uighurs complain that only the Han Chinese benefit from
Xinjiang's economic growth, as a result of discrimination and
the poor educational levels of Uighurs, including lack of
fluency in Mandarin, the national tongue.
Xinjiang is crucial to China's growing energy needs but
foreign academics and rights groups say the bulk of the proceeds
from sales of its resources has gone to majority Han Chinese,
stoking resentment among Uighurs.
