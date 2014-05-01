(Recasts, adds detail)
By Michael Martina
URUMQI, China May 1 An attack at a train
station in China's western city of Urumqi was carried out by two
religious extremists, who both died in the blast, the government
said on Thursday.
Three people were killed, including the assailants, and 79
wounded in a bomb and knife attack at the station on Wednesday,
according to the government and state media, as President Xi
Jinping was wrapping up a visit to the area.
The Xinjiang regional government said on its official news
website (www.ts.cn) that the two attackers who were killed had
"long been influenced by extremist religious thought and
participated in extremist religious activities".
It identified one of them as Sedierding Shawuti, a
39-year-old man from Xayar county in Xinjiang's Aksu region. The
man is a member of the Muslim Uighur minority, judging by his
name.
It did not identify the other person. The third person who
was killed was a bystander, the government said.
The People's Daily, the official newspaper of the ruling
Chinese Communist Party, said earlier on its microblog that "two
mobsters set off bombs on their bodies and died".
But the newspaper did not call it a suicide bombing.
Xinjiang, resource-rich and strategically located on the
borders of central Asia, has been beset by violence for years,
blamed by the government on Islamist militants and separatists.
Exiles and many rights groups say the real cause of the
unrest is China's heavy-handed policies, including curbs on
Islam and the culture and language of the Uighur people.
The Wednesday blast was the first bomb attack in the capital
of Xinjiang region in 17 years. It came soon after the arrival
of a train from a mainly Han Chinese province, state media said.
The Xinhua news agency earlier cited police as saying
"knife-wielding mobs" slashed at people at an exit of the
station and set off explosives.
The bombing was possibly timed to coincide with a visit to
the region with a large Muslim minority by President Xi, when
security was likely to have been heavy.
On Thursday, dozens of police vans were parked around the
station, while camouflaged police with assault rifles patrolled
its entrance. Despite the security, the station was busy and
appeared to be operating normally.
The government called the attackers "terrorists", a term it
uses to describe Islamist militants and separatists in Xinjiang
who have waged a sometimes violent campaign for an independent
East Turkestan state.
State media did not say if Xi, who was wrapping up his visit
to the region, was anywhere near Urumqi at the time.
Pan Zhiping, a retired expert on Central Asia at Xinjiang's
Academy of Social Science, described the attack as well
organised, saying it was timed to coincide with Xi's visit.
"It is very clear that they are challenging the Chinese
government," he said.
"There was a time last year when they were targeting the
public security bureau, the police stations and the troops. Now
it's indiscriminate - terrorist activities are conducted in
places where people gather the most."
There has been no claim of responsibility.
In remarks released on Thursday from Xi's trip to Xinjiang,
the president urged troops there to "strike crushing blows
against violent terrorist forces and resolutely strike against
terrorists who are swollen with arrogance".
"Resolutely crush the space for terrorist activities and
contain the spreading trend of escalation," Xi said.
"ACT OF DEFIANCE"
Nicholas Bequelin, a senior researcher at New York-based
Human Rights Watch who follows developments in Xinjiang, called
the attack "an unprecedented act of defiance from Uighurs who
oppose the Chinese state".
"It's hugely significant and it's extremely politically
embarrassing for Xi Jinping who has taken a very hard stance on
the Xinjiang issue, and made a big show while visiting Xinjiang
that Xinjiang is safe for the Han," he said.
It was also the largest militant attack in Urumqi since the
government blamed Uighurs for stabbing hundreds of Han Chinese
with needles in 2009.
No one was killed in that incident, but it led to protests
demanding the removal of the region's top official for failing
to protect Han people, China's majority ethnic group.
Earlier that year, almost 200 people died in ethnic riots in
Urumqi. Bombs on buses there killed nine people in 1997.
The city is heavily populated by Han Chinese, who have
flooded there seeking business opportunities. Uighurs have
complained that they have been frozen out of the job market.
"I just don't believe it was a Uighur who did this," said
one 35-year-old Uighur man selling dried fruit about 100 metres
from the blast site. "These public spaces aren't safe for
anyone, Uighur or Han."
EXILES BLAME HEAVY-HANDED RULE
The attack came on the eve of a two-day Labour Day holiday,
a time of heavy travel in China.
"Everyone was running and hiding. I was terrified," said Li
Tianlin, a 53-year-old labourer. "We are still afraid and don't
dare go over to the train station."
Exiles and rights groups say the cause of unrest in Xinjiang
is heavy-handed rule by authorities, including curbs on Islam
and the culture and language of the Uighur people.
Xinhua condemned the spokesman for the German-based World
Uyghur Congress exile group for saying that "such incidents
could happen again at any time".
The spokesman, Dilxat Raxit, said in a email that more than
100 Uighurs had been detained since the attack, adding that Xi's
visit was being used by the government an excuse to step up
"armed repression" in Xinjiang.
"Any provocation by China will directly inflame the
situation and further worsen the unrest," he said.
Luo Fuyong, a spokesman for the Xinjiang government,
rejected Raxit's accusations. "This is deliberate hostile
rumour-mongering," Luo told Reuters by telephone.
Wednesday's attack was the latest in a spate of violence
blamed by the government on Uighur militants.
In March, 29 people were stabbed to death in the
southwestern city of Kunming. Five months earlier, a car
ploughed into tourists on the edge of Beijing's Tiananmen
Square, killing the car's three occupants and two bystanders.
Unrest in Xinjiang has caused the death of more than 100
people in the past year.
(Additional reporting by Sui-Lee Wee, Li Hui and Ben Blanchard,
Writing by Sui-Lee Wee,; Editing by Ron Popeski and Robert
Birsel)