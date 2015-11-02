* Former official queried ethnic and security policies -
By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, Nov 2 China will prosecute the former
editor-in-chief of the official Communist Party publication in
the violence-prone far western region of Xinjiang on charges of
corruption after he queried ethnic and security policies, the
paper said on Monday.
Hundreds of people have died in the last few years in
Xinjiang unrest blamed by the government on Islamist militants.
Rights groups and exiles say controls on the religion and
culture of the Muslim Uighur people who call the region home are
more to blame for the violent outbreaks. China denies any such
repression takes place.
Zhao Xinwei had run the Xinjiang Daily until he was put
under investigation in May for suspected "serious discipline
breaches", a term that generally refers to graft.
An investigation has found that Zhao "improperly discussed"
party policies in Xinjiang and "publicly made comments in
opposition" to how the party conducted itself in the region, the
newspaper said in a terse front page report.
"(His) words and deeds were not in line with the centre or
regional party committee," it added, citing infringements over
issues of principle such as opposition to separatism, "violent
terrorism" and religious extremism, but did not elaborate.
The party bars overt dissent by members on key issues,
maintaining a firm line that state media never question.
New discipline rules unveiled last month ban "baseless
comments" on major policies.
Zhao's case underscores China's tough media controls in
Xinjiang, said Dilxat Raxit, a spokesman for exile group the
World Uyghur Congress.
"The media has to push China's hostile propaganda against
the Uighurs and make excuses for repression," he added.
The investigation further found that Zhao abused his
position, squandered public funds, took gifts and embezzled
money, the report said.
He has been expelled from the party and his case handed over
to legal authorities, meaning he will be prosecuted, it added.
It was not possible to reach Zhao for comment and unclear if
he had a lawyer. China's courts and prosecutors come under party
jurisdiction and do not challenge party accusations.
According to his official biography, Zhao, 58, had worked in
Xinjiang for most of his career, arriving in 1986 in its far
southern city of Kashgar, deep in the Uighur heartland, where he
eventually became propaganda chief.
Zhao, a Han Chinese, ran the Xinjiang Daily from January
2011 and is one of only a handful of regional officials to be
ensnared in President Xi Jinping's war on corruption.
Separately, the Xinjiang Daily said Zhao Guoming, head of
the region's poverty-relief office, would also be prosecuted for
suspected graft. The two men are not related.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)