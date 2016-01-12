By Dominique Patton
| AKSU, China
AKSU, China Jan 12 The Youngor cotton spinning
factory is one of the biggest employers in Aksu, an agricultural
town on the edge of the Taklamakan desert in China's restive
Xinjiang region.
Youngor, one of China's largest shirt-makers, opened the
plant in 2011 to be closer to the main cotton-growing region in
Xinjiang. Soon it will be joined by others: Beijing wants to
create 1 million textile jobs in Xinjiang by 2023.
Xinjiang fits into Beijing's larger vision of shifting
labour intensive industries such as textiles out of the Pearl
River Delta and into the interior. China is putting less value
on being "the world's workshop" amid labour shortages and
competitive pressures from Southeast Asia.
The textile hub is also a key initiative in President Xi
Jinping's "one belt, one road" initiative, the new silk road and
economic belt spreading from Western China to Central Asia and
onwards to Europe.
More immediately, Beijing is offering the carrot of jobs and
development, even as it wields a harsh stick against Uighur
separatism.
"We must promote employment as a permanent cure to maintain
social stability and achieve long-lasting peace, and
particularly solve the unemployment problem for peoples in
southern Xinjiang," a 2014 official document stated in outlining
a massive expansion of Xinjiang's textile industry.
China says it is fighting an Islamist insurgency in the
deserts, mountains and forests of energy-rich Xinjiang. Critics
say the unrest largely stems from repressive Chinese policies
against the Uighurs, a minority Muslim people who speak a Turkic
language and have different customs from Han Chinese.
MIGRATING TO CITIES
Most Uighurs live in towns and cities such as Aksu in the
poorer southern part of Xinjiang, where much of the violence has
unfolded.
There, in one of its first serious attempts to address the
economic factor in Xinjiang's unrest, Beijing is making a clear
effort to create more jobs for Uighurs.
Almost all of the 520 employees at the Youngor factory are
Uighurs. The average factory floor salary is around 3,000 yuan
($463.18)a month, and comes with food and lodging - compared
with roughly 4,000 yuan for textile workers in the southern
China factory belt.
"There are still a lot of people to come out of (Xinjiang's)
countryside," said Xu Zhiwu, general manager at Youngor's Aksu
factory, referring to government data that show 2.6 million
rural residents sought work in Xinjiang's cities in 2014.
Xinjiang Youngor Cotton Spinning Co Ltd, a unit of Youngor
Group, is planning to expand its factory, built
among apple orchards on Aksu's outskirts, Xu said.
Yarn maker Huafu Top Dyed Melange Yarn is
already at work on a 5 billion yuan plant outside Aksu,
undeterred by September's attack on a coalmine near the city.
Texhong Textile Group Ltd, one of China's top
spinners, is targeting a 1-million spindle project in the
region.
"The scale of the project has to be big to ask for more
favourable policy support from municipal governments," Texhong
said in a stock exchange statement, referring to subsidies
Beijing offers to lure firms to the region.
COTTON TO GARMENTS
More than 60 percent of China's cotton crop is grown in
Xinjiang. It's a major advantage for companies who process the
fluffy material into cotton thread to be close to supplies.
Their automated spinning factories also benefit from
electricity prices around half those in coastal provinces.
Spinning needs relatively few workers. Creating 1 million
textile jobs will require a build-out of the entire industry
chain, from dyeing and weaving to garment production. And that
poses a far greater challenge than attracting more spinners.
Dyeing, bleaching and washing of fabric would demand
substantial supplies of water in the arid region. Much of
Xinjiang, including Aksu, is classified as "high risk" for water
stress by the non-profit World Resources Institute. The WRI has
designated Shihezi and Korla, two cities also targeted for major
textile expansion, as "extremely high risk".
Aksu is consulting with textile companies on plans to build
a 50,000-tonne waste water treatment facility to handle
discharge from future dyeing operations, said Youngor's Xu, who
has attended recent government meetings on the issue.
A similar facility is also under discussion for Shihezi,
near Urumqi, but some firms are wary of proceeding with dyeing
in the area.
"We are not sure whether the capacity of the facility could
meet all the demand and protect the environment from damage,"
said Zhao Yang, general manager of three Xinjiang spinning
factories owned by Hong Kong-based shirt maker Esquel.
"Compared with Guangdong, where our fabric mill sites are,
Xinjiang's water is very scarce," he said.
Xinjiang's location, more than 4,000 km (2,480 miles) from
Shanghai in the east or Guangzhou to the south, is also a hurdle
for companies rushing to meet tight deadlines for overseas
clients, said Xu.
Like Youngor, Esquel, maker of men's shirts for brands like
Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren, also has no plans for
downstream operations in Xinjiang, Zhao said.
Officials in Xinjiang's capital Urumqi did not respond to a
fax seeking comment.
ONE BELT, ONE ROAD
President Xi Jinping's "One Belt, One Road" plan, announced
in late 2013, aims to restore China's old maritime and overland
trade routes. Xi has said he hopes to increase trade with over
40 countries to $2.5 trillion within a decade. Xinjiang is at
the "heart" of the "new silk road into Central Asia.
China is making huge investments in new railways running
from eastern China through Xinjiang to Central Asia and on into
Europe. That should eventually cut transport times to some
markets by weeks, giving Xinjiang companies an edge over
manufacturers relying on ocean freight.
By subsidising transport, staff training and insurance, and
offering generous support for financing, Beijing's efforts to
build a textile hub in Xinjiang could counter the tide of
textiles investment pouring out of the country.
But take away the subsidies, and Xinjiang looks a lot less
appealing. Freight costs on the first rail lines running west
are still 50 percent higher than shipping costs. Add a minimum
wage already about 50 percent higher than that of Vietnam, one
of the world's fastest growing textile hubs, and costs in the
region begin to look non-competitive.
High costs were behind a 36 percent drop in Xinjiang's
textile exports in the first eight months of 2015, according t0
Xinjiang's customs bureau.
Beijing's subsidies are simply not enough to put much focus
on exports, said Hua Jingdong, board secretary at Bros
Eastern, another cotton spinner.
"Our strategy is to make our current domestic production
stable, and any additional capacity to be overseas," said Hua.
Texhong has recently scaled back its Xinjiang project, from
an initial 3 million spindles, to just 1 million. Company
officials could not be reached to comment on the reason for the
change.
BLENDING CULTURES
In the past, Han migrants from other provinces often filled
jobs in Xinjiang. But many have left since violence began
escalating following the 2009 riots in Xinjiang's capital,
Urumqi, said a young Han shop assistant selling mobile phones in
an Aksu store. Those that have stayed are not keen to work in
the noisy textile factories, said several textile company
managers.
But for the Uighurs, cotton spinning jobs that pay around
3,000 yuan a month are double those of other city jobs, and
several times that from agriculture work.
Drawing them into the cities for factory work may also help
Beijing achieve its desired "blending" of cultures in the
region. Efforts would be strengthened on "exchanges and
blending" between ethnic groups and education in the Mandarin
Chinese language, China's Communist Party chief in Xinjiang
Zhang Chunxian told a meeting in the old Silk Road city of
Kashgar in November.
"They're offering a certain way of living, to make them want
to be like Han people," said Tom Cliff, a Xinjiang expert at the
Australian National University.
($1 = 6.4770 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Dominique Patton. Additional reporting by Beijing
Newsroom. Editing by Bill Tarrant.)