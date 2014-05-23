Paramilitary policemen stand guard in front of Urumqi No. 5 middle school after Thursday's attack in downtown Urumqi, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

BEIJING China's Xinjiang region has started a "one-year crackdown" on "violent terrorist activities", the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday, providing no further details.

The troubled Xinjiang region in western China, home to a large Muslim Uihgur minority, was the scene of China's biggest attack in years on Thursday, when explosives hurled from two vehicles in an open market killed 31 people.

China called the attack in the regional capital of Urumqi a "serious violent terrorist incident" and domestic security chief Meng Jianzhu vowed to strengthen a crackdown on the "arrogance of terrorists". Ninety-four people were wounded.

