BEIJING Police in the capital of China's unruly far western region of Xinjiang have detained a man after three people were injured in a knife attack, state media said, in the latest incident of violence there.

The man attacked the people at a bus stop in a development zone in Urumqi, the official Xinhua news agency said late on Monday.

Police rushed to the scene and apprehended the suspect, before sending the injured to hospital, the report added.

It did not further identify the attacker or his motivations, saying only that Urumqi remained peaceful.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the region in the past two years, most in violence between the Muslim Uighur people who call Xinjiang home and ethnic majority Han Chinese. The government has also blamed attacks in other parts of China, including Beijing, on Islamist militants from Xinjiang.

Numerous attacks have been blamed on knife-wielding militants, including an incident at a train station in southwestern China in March in which 29 people died.

